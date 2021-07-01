When Sarah Picking retires from Abilene Rent-All & Sales on July 1, she will mark more than 46 years of solving problems for Abilene’s residents.
“Most of the time, when a customer comes in, it’s an emergency situation,” she said during a recent phone interview. “They have a problem — water in the basement or a busted water line — and we help them solve the problem.”
In 1975, Sarah Picking was a wife, mother and caregiver for those nearing the end of life when her husband, Max, opened Abilene Rent-All & Sales. Max had retired from the Air Force and the family settled in Abilene. He worked as an installer for Sears for many years, purchasing tools needed for various jobs that were not available through other sources. When he retired from Sears, he decided to open a store where people could rent tools and equipment at a fraction of the cost of purchasing it themselves.
“He saw the need and decided to fill it,” said Mark Picking, Max and Sarah’s son and longtime manager of Abilene Rent-All & Sales. He will assume ownership of the company when Sarah retires. “Dad was doing installs for Sears and would have to go buy tools outright because he couldn’t rent them. He knew not everyone could do that or wanted to do that, so he opened this place.”
Abilene Rent-All & Sales has a wide range of rental equipment and tools to choose from. Everything from lawn mowers and pressure washers to floor sanders and cleaners to Bobcat loaders and forklifts. They are also a U-Haul dealer and UPS drop-off.
“We have people coming in for equipment to trench a new water line or sand their floors,” Sarah said. “I like being part of helping people improve their homes or solve a problem.”
Sarah was the bookkeeper and office manager for several years, balancing that job with one as a hospice caregiver. When Max passed away in 1991, she became the sole owner and expanded her role. She still handles most of the office side of the business, but she also works with customers, a familiar face at the counter.
“I enjoy the people coming in,” she said. “You get to know people by helping them, by solving their problems. And because we’ve been around for so long, now we have people coming in that we rented to their grandparents.”
Sarah’s knowledge about the equipment she offers runs deep.
“She knows more about Bobcats than most people,” Mark said. “Someone will come in to rent one and she’ll ask them questions about how they plan to use it, then tell them how to use it correctly.”
Once she retires, Sarah will have more time to spend on activities like refinishing wood furniture, gardening and knitting, as well as volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the clothing bank. She is also looking forward to watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball and is planning to travel.
“I want to travel to places I haven’t been to before,” she said. “There are a lot of places in the U.S. I’ve never seen, so I’m planning some trips.”
