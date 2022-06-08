Newly-appointed Dickinson County Attorney Sarah Ikena said she will work diligently to serve the people of Dickinson County.
Ikena took the oath of office at 9 a.m. Monday morning, administered by Eighth Judicial District Head Judge Benjamin Sexton in Courtroom 1 of the courthouse.
Before administering the oath, Sexton thanked the Ikenas for their service to the country. Sarah’s husband, Richard Ikena, serves in the military. He attended the ceremony via Zoom, as did several other members of Sarah Ikena’s family. The Ikenas’ children attended in person.
“I cannot have had a more supportive family,” Sarah Ikena said.
After the ceremony, an emotional Ikena shared a few words with those in attendance.
“They say county attorneys don’t cry, but this means so much to me,” Ikena said, noting it had been a long journey for her.
Ikena explained that she and Richard had only been married six weeks when the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred, while she was still in law school. She graduated from law school 20 years ago in May 2002 from the University of Texas School of Law. She said their family, careers and his service to the country have been the most important things to them.
They came to Kansas when he was stationed in Fort Riley. After living all over the United States and across the world, the Ikenas knew they had reached a special place when they drove over the hill and saw the beauty of the Flint Hills. Once settled, the people welcomed them with open arms.
Ikena said being named county attorney was the culmination of a goal and encouraged those attending to follow their dreams.
Ikena noted she has a goal of transparency in everything she does.
“I’ll wake up every day with the goal of serving you to the best of my ability,” Ikena said. “I’ll work diligently to make sure you live in a safe community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.