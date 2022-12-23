Santa Claus’s big night is almost here and the North Pole is buzzing with excitement. However, it is also the busiest time of the year — the elves are working around the clock and the reindeer are prepping for a long night.
It’s the reindeer and the elves that make the Christmas delivery possible, Santa said. Without them, not only would he not have enough toys to deliver, there is no way he could get around the world in just one night.
“It's the reindeer and the elves — the way they pack the sleigh and the speed of the reindeer,” Santa said.
Of course, there is a little bit of magic involved with it too.
Elves
The elves are the backbone of the operation.
“I’m just in delivery,” Santa said. “They make everything happen.”
Santa said he estimates about 500 of them work in the toy shops and in other areas of the North Pole. However, it is difficult to count elves and with retirements and new ones coming on board, it’s hard to say just how many there are.
When new elves start, their skill sets are analyzed and they are assigned to areas in the workshop that match their abilities.
“I’m finding the younger elves will often work on more of the electronic things and computers games,” Santa said. “The older ones work on more of the traditional toys.”
Whether they are young or old, the elves put in long hours, but they also get a three-hour lunch break.
“An average day for an elf starts about 4 a.m.,” he said. “There’s a special small group of elves who fix my breakfast. After breakfast they start working and then about 11 a.m. we have lunch until about 2 p.m. Then we start again and around 6 p.m. we knock off for the day.”
Naughty and Nice List
One task the elves do not participate with is keeping track of the naughty and nice list. Santa takes the monitoring of the lists serious and factors many considerations as he moves names from naughty to nice or vice versus.
He said he knows it is impossible for anyone to be nice 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“I, once in a while, even have a little trouble,” he admitted.
If a little boy hides a frog in his sister’s bed, spills ink on Mommy's rug, or makes Tommy eat a bug and somebody snitches on them, Santa knows if they really are trying their best. But it’s still a good idea not to put a tack on teacher's chair or tie a knot in Susie's hair, he said.
When a child does get on the naughty list, they can get off it by doing more good deeds then naughty. On the other hand, if a child is on the nice list most of the year and ends up doing something naughty right before Christmas, they should have banked enough nice points to keep them off the naughty list, he said.
Reindeer
Not all of Santa’s reindeer can fly but that doesn’t make them any less important to the North Pole Operations, he said. Just as not all elves work in make toys; some cook, others clean, make repairs, work on the sleigh or keep records, there are many other jobs for the reindeer.
With a never-ending supply of snow, it takes several reindeer to keep up with snow removal and other chores around the property.
Regardless of what chore a reindeer performs, they are all equally important to the North Pole. This was a lesson Santa said he learned many, many years ago when one of the young reindeer was bullied to the point of him fleeing the North Pole. Because of his rather unique nose other members of the herd laughed at him, called him names and wouldn’t let him play reindeer games.
But Rudolph showed them just how important his shiny red nose was when he saved Christmas and all the reindeer ended up loving him. That was the last time there were any bullying problems at the North Pole, Santa said.
The reindeer games are not just about fun and play. It helps keep them in shape and provides training for what can be a grueling night.
“For the most part they spend the entire year resting,” Santa said. “It takes a lot of their energy to pull that sleigh around the world on Christmas Eve.”
Earlier this month The American Veterinarian Medical Association cleared the flying portion of the herd for it’s Dec. 24 flight. According to a news release Dr. Lori Teller, president of the AVMA, flew to the North Pole to ensure the team of nine were up-to-date on their vaccinations and travel forms and were healthy enough to make their annual trek around the globe.
“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m so excited to report that Santa’s reindeer are healthy, in great shape and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” Teller said.
Delivering
Packages
The reindeer rely on magic when they fly but they also share that magic with Santa, which helps him get into some tight spots.
“I borrow some of the magic from the reindeer and that's enables me to get down the chimney,” he said. “Even if there's a fire in the chimney, I'm able to get down and get over to the tree and the stockings and everything.”
When there is no chimney, he will always find some little opening where he can squeeze in — that’s when the magic really comes in handy.
Santa said he knows there are many children out there who will not be home on Christmas. They might be on vacation sleeping in a hotel, or visiting a grandparent, or even stuck in a hospital. He said it is helpful for the child or parent to send him a note giving him the address of where the child will be Christmas night. Otherwise, he will most likely just leave it at the last known address, he said.
Those letters can be sent right up until midnight on Christmas Eve.
Santa Respects Meaning of
Christmas
Christmas traditions have varied over the centuries and through different cultures but the one consistent message is what is celebrated on Dec. 25 — the birth of Christ. The significance of that is not lost on Santa Claus.
“Santa connects with the joy and the goodwill of people everywhere.” Santa said. “The season really is not about Santa Claus, but he helps to spread the joy of it.”
Historically, Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, whereas Dec. 6 was devoted to St. Nicholas, the historical basis for Santa. A tradition of receiving gifts developed around St. Nicholas day, further strengthening the connection of St. Nicholas to Santa Claus.
Q&A
Q. What's your favorite cookie?
A. “Chocolate Chip.”
Q. Do you eat all the cookies or bring some home?
A. “I eat all of them – every last one.”
Q. Is it ok to leave something for the reindeer?
A. “Yes, they can leave vegetables. The reindeer love all types of vegetables.”
Q. “What do you find most challenging in your job?”
A. “Keeping put with the naughty and nice list.”
