It’s a sign of the season — the Salvation Army bell ringers with their silver bells and red kettles at the door to West’s Plaza Country Mart.
The bell ringers began their Christmas-y work earlier this week.
According to Teresa Weishaar of the HOPE Center — which is the Salvation Army’s presence in Dickinson County — coordinates the Salvation Army’s local efforts. She said the bell ringers gathered about $200 in two hours the first evening they were out there, which would seem to bode well for this year’s Salvation Army fundraising efforts.
Before the bell ringers came to Dickinson County back in 2013.
“All we were getting was $150 a month that we could use to help people,” Weishaar said.
The HOPE Center uses the Salvation Army money to help with things the HOPE Center’s usual revenue streams can’t help with. The organization has a residency requirement in order to help people. Individuals must live in Dickinson County to receive assistance from that fund. The Salvation Army can be used to assist people who have not lived in the county long enough to qualify for that money. It can also be used to offer people who need it a little extra assistance.
As Weishaar said, “$150 doesn’t go very far. That’s three nights in a motel or a little bit on their electric bill. It really wasn’t accomplishing much.”
Weishaar approached her bosses about how best to bring in more money to help the people in her community.
She was told they ought to begin a bell ringing campaign of the sort the Salvation Army has in larger communities.
“Country Mart has been gracious to allow us to set up here,” Weishaar said. “We do the three evenings before Thanksgiving and we do every Saturday until Christmas. We will not be ringing on Christmas.”
The bell ringing efforts have increased the amount of money so that the HOPE Center “can actually do some good” in the Dickinson County community — much more than it and its volunteers could do before, Weishaar said.
“And that is the Salvation Army motto — ‘doing the most good,’” she said.
All the money gathered in Dickinson County by the bell ringers’ efforts will remain in Dickinson County.
It will be used to help people who cannot otherwise receive HOPE Center money with items such as electric bills and rent.
“This gives us some leeway,” Weishaar said. “We don’t have to turn as many people away.”
Tuesday evening, several mothers brought their young Cub Scouts to assist with the bell ringing.
Megan Armstrong brought her child, Travis Armstrong, to help ring the bells. She is the committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 240.
“Part of our mission for them is to have volunteer service in the community,” Megan Armstrong said.
She said she wanted the children in the Cub Scout pack to grow up to have a better understanding of what the red kettles meant and to be more willing to donate.
“So being on the other side of that bell ringing is just a little bit different experience,” she said. “It’s just that spirit of giving — instilling that in them.”
Megan Armstrong said she felt it was especially valuable for children to experience volunteering — giving their time while not expecting something in return for their service.
“It’s a really valuable skill to learn,” she said.
“Why I want to be out here is to help the Salvation Army,” Travis Armstrong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.