The H.O.P.E. Center in Abilene is sponsoring the Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program. This program provides Christmas gifts for Dickinson County children from birth to age 18 (any child 16 to 18 years of age must be a full-time high school student). The family must meet income guidelines not to exceed 150% of the Federal Poverty Level. Proof of income (recent pay stub or 2020 tax return) must be provided at the time of application.
Sign-up will be held at the Community Bible Church, 1400 N Cedar, Abilene, on the following dates: Wednesday, November 10, 10 am to 2 pm; Thursday, November 11, 10 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm; Friday, November 12, 10 am to 2 pm.
For additional information, contact The H.O.P.E. Center, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 1 pm, at 785-263-4673; or Teresa Weishaar at 785-280-1568.
