SALINA — The Saline County Health Department has been notified of two additional positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saline County. The positive cases were identified through testing sent to a private lab and to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lab.
One case is a female in her 60’s. The other case is a male in his 60’s. These cases are not related. Both cases are not associated with known close contacts or travel to hot spot areas. Due to HIPAA, no other patient information will be released.
Both individuals are under the care of medical staff at Salina Regional Health Center.
