SALINA — The Saline County Health Department has been notified of a positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saline County. The positive case was identified through testing sent to a private lab, according to a news release.
The case is a female in their 50’s associated with recent travel to the Kansas City area. This case is the first known case in Saline County. Due to HIPAA, no other patient information will be released.
The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department as soon as possible. The individual is in isolation at home.
Those with questions about essential businesses or functions are directed to email keff@ks.gov or visit their website governor.kansas.gov/keff.
"As stated many times before, this is a rapidly changing situation. Our local government leaders are working hard and are making difficult decisions as it relates to the best interests of the health and safety of our citizens and employees," the report said.
