JRI Hospitality, which operates four restaurant brands spread throughout the country, has purchased the Taco Grande restaurant in Abilene with plans to rebrand it in the coming months, according to a news release from JRI Hospitality.
The Taco Grande location at 200 S. Buckeye Avenue will be converted to a new location of the company’s The Original Grande brand, another move that comes as Salina-based JRI prepares for extensive expansion.
Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates over 70 restaurants, including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants.
JRI is projected to expand its reach with 20 projects per year in the next few years, with the goal of ensuring everyone in the United States can enjoy its line of brands.
The Original Grande will feature delicious, freshly prepared tacos and burritos in a comfortable, welcoming dining environment.
The mission of The Original Grande restaurants is to satisfy people’s cravings for Southwestern food with high-quality ingredients and one-of-a-kind customer service. The company strives to create a positive experience for anyone who walks through The Original Grande’s doors.
Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality, said the Abilene restaurant is an ideal location for the new brand as it establishes itself throughout the Midwest and beyond.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us in a market that we know very well,” Ingermanson said. “We are excited about the potential of The Original Grande and look forward to expanding the brand across the country.”
JRI Hospitality has taken over the operations of the Abilene restaurant and will phase in the rebrand of the location in the coming months. The first location of The Original Grande is opening this summer in Salina, where JRI is based.
JRI Hospitality’s restaurants are located in 11 states. The company is a franchisee of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brand and is actively working to attract new franchisees for the three brands that it owns — Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande and Chompie’s Restaurants.
The company’s focus on one-of-a-kind restaurant experiences and quality customer service is helping fuel the demand for its brands across the country.
Contact editor@abilene-rc.com
