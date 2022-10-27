On October 25, 2022, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in reference to a suspicious post involving a John Deere 4044R on Craigslist. Further investigation revealed the tractor, valued at approximately $36,645, had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
The investigation continued and an arrangement was made to purchase the tractor by undercover officers. Undercover officers met with the suspects in the 1000 Block of 1700 Avenue and began discussing the purchase of the tractor which was with the suspects.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan T. Kosakowski and Joshua D. Baker, both of Salina and the stolen John Deere tractor was recovered.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Abilene Police Department’s K9 unit. The suspects were found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Alan T. Kosakowski was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of felony theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Joshua D. Baker was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of felony theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Abilene Police Department, and the Midwest City, Oklahoma Police Department.
