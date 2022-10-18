On September 20, 2022, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a residential burglary on 2200 Avenue near Solomon.The unknown suspect at the time forced entry into the residence causing damage to a window. Numerous items of property were reported missing from the residence to include a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, LG washer and dryer, Shark vacuum cleaner, MinnKota Trolling motor, CB radio, Champion generator, 18th century mantel clock, and a checkbook. The estimated value of the property stolen was $24,216.
During the investigation, investigators with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office identified Michael Kohman of Salina as a suspect in the case. A search warrant was obtained for Kohman’s residence in the 300 Block of North 11th Street in Salina. On October 11, 2022, the search warrant was executed at that residence with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office was also conducting a similar burglary investigation that occurred in Saline County.
