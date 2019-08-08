A 40-year-old Salina man was arrested in Dickinson County Tuesday, accused of two counts of rape of victims aged 8 and 15.
Martin L. Young is currently in Dickinson County Jail on a $250,000 bound.
According to documents in the District Court of Dickinson County, the first case happened on or about May 18 in Dickinson County.
Young is accused of having sexual relations and aggravated indecent liberties with a child age 15.
The second alleged sexual relations and aggravated indecent liberties with a child charges were on May 19 with an 8-year-old in the city of Abilene.
Both cases carry a term of life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of not less than 25 years.
