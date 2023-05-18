Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2002 into law May 10 paving the way for Dickinson County to put a countywide sales tax question on the ballot.
The 0.25% sales tax would finance the transition of first responders to the 800-megahertz radio system, which is in use by most agencies in the area.
“We had to go to the state for permission because counties are allowed a 1% sales tax,” said Janelle Dockendorf, county administrator. “We get another half-cent sales tax which we have allocated for our roads and bridges.”
Because the county is at it’s cap, they had to have the legislature’s blessing on putting the additional 0.25% on the ballot so citizens can vote on it.
Dockendorf said the decision as to when it will go on the ballot has not been made. The three options in front of them is to put it on the primary ballot in August, the general election ballot in November or have a special election.
The county commission will also need to pass two resolutions — the first one authorizes the imposition of the 0.25% of sales tax and the second resolution approves the exact wording, which will appear on the ballot.
The tax expires five years from the date it is first collected and can be extended for additional five-year periods upon additional elections.
“If we don't have enough funds generated, we could bring it back up again and put it on the ballot again,” she said. “We went five years with this one because what we're estimating is we should have enough money coming in off the sales tax to be able to do that.”
The project will cost about $3 million. They estimate raising about $680,000 to $690,000 a year with a 0.25% increase.
What 0.25% will fund
For several years police and fire departments across the state have been switching their communication systems from analog to 800 MHz. One of the prime benefits of the system is that it allows first responders from multiple jurisdictions to communicate with one another.
“What's nice about the 800 system is this works across the entire state,” Dockendorf said. “For instance, if they're transporting a prisoner to Kansas City, they could call back here and talk. When we had the fires down in Marion County last year, (and this year another big one in Morris County) they couldn't really communicate easily.”
If a fireman gets trapped or a police officer needs help and they cannot communicate with other departments in the area their only option is to use their cell phones to call for help, if there is a signal.
“Our system is antiquated,” said Emily Nichols 911 director. “Everything gets old and needs to be replaced. Our system is original to when we started 26 years ago. It is aged and it needs to be replaced.”
The inability to communicate seamlessly translate into safety issues for the public and first responders. At a recent fire on Lyons Creek in Geary County, six volunteer fire departments from Dickinson County responded but could not communicate with their 911 dispatchers.
“We have coverage problems where we cannot communicate with our law enforcement officers, we cannot communicate with our fire departments, and we can't communicate with EMS,” Nichols said. “That's a safety issue not only for our responders, but for our citizens as well. The goal is to make sure that we have complete radio coverage throughout the whole county.”
The 911 Advisory Board, which is comprised of members of the county’s 12 fire districts, Nichols, and all five law enforcement agencies in the county, will oversee the project. Dockendorf said the county will do a lease payment program to cover the equipment including about 350 radios.
“This is a priority for us because, as Emily said, it is safety and security for both responders and for our citizens,” Dockendorf said. “We think the sales tax is the fairer tax, if you will. We're not putting it on the property tax. Everybody that’s passing through our county and stops, then we'll have the ability to tax them as well. Everybody that passes through our county and has an accident, then our responders are going out there to help them. This also helps offset some of those costs.”
They will also look for grants to further offset the costs, she said.
