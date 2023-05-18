Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2002 into law May 10 paving the way for Dickinson County to put a countywide sales tax question on the ballot.

The 0.25% sales tax would finance the transition of first responders to the 800-megahertz radio system, which is in use by most agencies in the area.

 

