Dickinson County’s 2020 sales tax collections continue to surprise county officials.
“Sales tax numbers are up from last year by over $41,000 — which is great,” County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf told county commissioners during their meeting Thursday.
For June 2020, $137,107.79 in sales tax was collected, compared to only $95,709.82 in June 2019 for a $41,397.97 increase, according to the most recent sales tax collection numbers.
Consequently, yearly totals are also running higher. At this time in 2019 the county had collected $807,158.92 in sales tax, but in 2020 the county has received $916,230.50 — $109,071.58 more than last year.
The same is true for the county’s special sales tax question used exclusively to fund road and bridge projects.
The road and bridge sales tax collected in June 2020 is more than $38,000 higher than during the same time last year with $130,555.99 now compared to $92,267.60 in 2019.
Road and bridge sales tax for the year totals $94,755.44 higher than the same time in 2019.
Dockendorf said the increase in local sales possibly could be attributed to more people staying home, completing projects at home, “going to the grocery stores” and purchasing in county.
Initially when COVID-19 hit the United States followed by the nationwide shutdown, county staff feared sales tax and other revenue sources would take a severe impact. Although other revenue sources have been affected, sales tax collections have been a positive.
Care facilities
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said commissioners have received a couple letters requesting visitation at care facilities.
In an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, visitation at nursing homes and other senior facilities has been curtailed for months now.
One of the letter writers talked about their family member with dementia who does not understand why the family could not come see her.
Peterson said he heard on the weekly radio program with Dr. Brian Holmes, county health officer, and Health Department Director John Hultgren that local officials are reviewing that policy.
However, “there are no easy solutions and a lot of factors to take into consideration,” Peterson said.
Hog farm CUP
County commissioners approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for a hog farm located at 217 700 Avenue. The CUP previously was approved 5-0 by the county’s planning and zoning board with several conditions.
Applicant Brent Boyle must maintain required state licensing and comply with all state and federal guidelines regarding site runoff, waste disposal, setback and property lines and other requirements.
County Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton said he contacted Derek Norrick, county environmental service director, and determined the proposal falls under the Kansas Department of Health and Environment jurisdiction, which issues licenses for animal confinement uses “and has adopted standards for runoff, waste removal and setback from adjoining property,” he said.
Because the county has no real guidelines that facilitate these types of uses through the conditional use permit, Hamilton said it makes sense to follow the KDHE guidelines, making KDHE the enforcing arm.
The permit allows 430 head of swine, based on KDHE guidelines.
During work session, Commissioner Ron Roller commented on how quickly situations change, noting that just a couple months ago KDHE was looking into the possibility of building a hog composting facility in the county due to a surplus of hogs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many packing plants across the Midwest had to suspend or halt production when vast numbers of employees tested positive for the virus.
Other
• Dockendorf said the road and bridge department had started placing shoulder rock on areas that had new pavement, but had to stop temporarily due to a quarry shortage of the type of rock used. Also, the first fish passage project of the year on 800 Avenue between Trail and Union Roads has been completed.
• Peterson said that he and other officials met with Sen. Jerry Moran earlier this week when Moran toured the west campus of Great Plains Manufacturing.
During the tour Peterson said he and city officials mentioned the ongoing closure of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum due to COVID-19.
“From a tourism and business standpoint, it would be helpful for the presidential library and museum to be open,” Peterson said. “He’s (Moran) been in contact with the national archives and having conversations with them.
“People sometimes travel a long ways to see a facility like that,” Peterson added. “It’s a different situation this year. We have to look for ways to adapt and try to have things open in a safe manner.”
• The commission also received a letter from an individual pointing out the grass at Fairview Cemetery is not “being mowed adequately.” Peterson said he believes money is collected that goes back to the various cemeteries, but usually it’s up to the cemetery board to determine how it is spent.
“I think a lot of times they try to get by on a very meager budget. When there is extra moisture like we had early on, sometimes that does happen,” he said, adding he hoped the letter was also sent to the cemetery board.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
