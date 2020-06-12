Despite fears that county sales tax collections would plummet in the wake of the COVID-19 statewide shutdown, March collections were surprisingly normal.
County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners that both he and Financial Director Janelle Dockendorf were surprised to see the sales tax was holding steady despite the fact many businesses were closed.
“We think of restaurants being closed, but I guess people still have to eat,” Homman said, “whether they’re eating in a restaurant or taking it out and home. I am really shocked our sales tax has held.”
March collections brought in $103,446.50 to the county, up $6.250.94 over February which came in at $97,195.56.
Current year totals are still running ahead of 2019 totals with $532,241.49 recorded for this year and $507,136.26 last year.
The county also collects a special half-cent sales tax that only can be used for road and bridge projects. Those collections followed the same trend with March up $5,958.59 over February. Total collections for the year are now at $508,612.67 compared to $490,239.53 at this time in 2019.
“The March sales tax should show majority of the month and if you remember we were knee deep in the COVID situation, shutting down,” Homman said. “Next month (April collections) will be the tell-tale sign of where it’s going to be, but so far it’s holding well. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
Extension District interim board
Four members of the Dickinson County Extension Board of Directors were appointed to serve on the new Chisholm Trail Extension District interim board during the commission’s June 4 meeting.
They are Don Hellwig, Rebecca Chase, Shawna Riffel and Paula Acheson.
Dickinson County Extension 4-H and Youth Development Agent Jill Martinson said the four members were chosen to represent each of the three county commission districts.
“The people willing to serve have extension experience, familiarity of programs and all programming areas and geographic areas of the county,” Martinson said.
The interim board will be in place until the agreement creating the new district is formally in place, hopefully by July 1. However, that start date is dependent on a review by the Kansas Attorney General who must approve the operational agreement by July 1. If not, the district will not be effective until 2021.
Track loader
purchase
After leasing a new track loader each year for a number of years, the county approved purchasing a machine from White Star Machinery in Manhattan for $66,859.
Homman said when they started leasing a new machine yearly some time ago, it cost $4,000 a year for a new machine maintained by the company. The current yearly lease, which ends in July, is $6,500.
“They’ve been telling us they’re going to terminate that municipal lease,” Homman explained. “They said it would be over $15,000 next year. What they’re trying to do is push out of doing it (leasing). There’s no money in it for them.”
With the lease increasing $8,500, it is no longer appealing.
“It’s quite a bit cheaper for a year to buy at this point,” Homman said.
Bids were obtained from three vendors for a new machine and the commission approved the purchase from White Star which includes a bucket, suspension seat, joystick control and other accessories.
Homman said $100,000 had been budgeted in the 2020 capital plan for the purchase.
Other
• County Counselor Doug Thompson reported the sale of delinquent properties, which has been rescheduled twice this year, is now set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the courthouse.
• County road crews will gravel a road serving a subdivision in Flora Township and send the bill to the township, Homman said.
While giving his report to commissioners May 28, Homman said the county would “take the ball in hand” with an ongoing maintenance issue at 3200 Avenue and Epic Lane.
“We hate to be put in this situation, but we feel it has come to the point that a liability exists should there be an EMS or fire call and the necessary people and equipment cannot get to the location due to poor road conditions,” he said.
If something were to happen, both the township and the county could be listed in any litigation, he added. “It’s up to us to step in and try and eliminate that risk.”
The lack of maintenance goes back to 2006 when the county adopted the subdivision, Homman said.
“We want to make it clear we’re not interested in telling townships what to do, but this has been going on for a decade and a half. The property owners have been very patient.”
