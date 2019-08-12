Dickinson County officials continue to be “pleasantly surprised’ by sales tax revenues coming in each month, County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners Thursday.
The county received $108,065.68 in sales tax revenue for the month of May, which is nearly $12,000 more than the $96,247.16 collected in April.
Collections are more than $5,000 higher than last year when May 2018 numbers came in at $102,915.12.
For the year, Dickinson County’s totals are running more than $37,000 higher than at same time in 2018 with $711,449.10 collected so far this year, compared to $673,940.01 in 2018.
The county also collects a special half-cent sales tax that only can be used for road and bridge projects. It also shows the same trend. May 2019 collections were at $104,324.59 in 2019, compared with $99,059.94 last year for a $5,264.65 increase.
As for special question sales tax totals for the year, the county has received $687,479.34 through May, compared with $650,288.69 at the same time in 2018, up $37,190.65.
Typically, there’s a two-month lag from the time the tax is collected until the time it is distributed back to the county. Businesses have until the 25th of the following month to send in their sales tax reports and money, and the Kansas Department of Revenue has until the following month to distribute the money.
Other items
• Homman reminded commissioners that the Aug. 15 meeting will include two public hearings: one for the proposed 2020 budget and another for the Krueger subdivision plat.
• Homman reported that work is progressing on the jail project. This week the project superintendent from Loyd Builders met with Abilene city representatives regarding utility relocation. Among the changes, phones and electrical fiber optics will be moved to the north side of the courthouse and the chiller will be moved so the courthouse will continue to have air conditioning.
• Homman said he attended a meeting of the Dickinson County Historical Society Board of Directors. He helped answer questions they had about different facets of their operation, the function of the board, and policies and procedures.
“They had a very good meeting that night,” Homman said. “I was glad to help them out.”
• Work began on EMS Station 2 in Herington to repair a number of issues that developed when the building settled. Homman said the building currently looks like an “excavation site.”
“They are drilling piers that they were hoping they wouldn’t have to. But they told us it would be a possibility,” he said.
Homman did not think the issues would create a significant delay because contractors told staff it would take two weeks to do the project but to plan on three in case an issue developed.
Once the work is completed and cement poured, new carpeting will be installed before the EMS moves back in.
Station 2 EMS is still operating out of a temporary location in Herington.
