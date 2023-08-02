County use money to improve emergency communications
Dickinson County voters will decide in November whether to fund new emergency communication equipment with a 0.25 sales tax for five years.
If approved the sales tax would cover the transition of first responders, throughout the county, to the 800-megahertz radio system, which is in use by most agencies in the area.
For several years police and fire departments across the state have been switching their communication systems from analog to 800 Mega Hertz. One of the prime benefits of the system is that it allows first responders from multiple jurisdictions to communicate with one another.
“Our radios are aging. They are past the capacity where we can fix them,” Emily Papa, emergency communications director, told commissioners at their Aug. 27 meeting.
Dispatchers have a hard time communicating with county deputies and police officers in Abilene, Chapman, Herington as well as emergency medical services and fire.
“It is a safety hazard for our first responders that we have got to do something about,” she said. “Our biggest priority right now is the 800 Mega Hertz radio system. We would like to convert everything to the 800 if we can.”
The project is expected to cost about $2.8 million with the 0.25 sales tax generating about $675,000 a year. Anything over the end cost for the radio system will go toward the purchase of new rescue trucks.
“We can get a five-year lease agreement with local banks to purchase all the equipment now before it gets a higher price and interest rates go through the roof even more than they are,” Papa said. “We can purchase the equipment and pay off the lease over the five years. Every agency is responsible for their own equipment after we get everything purchased.”
Following Papa’s presentation, county commissioners approved a resolution on a 2-1 vote to put the sales tax question to voters. Commissioner Ron Roller voting against the motion.
“I think it is very important that we have this, there’s no doubt about it, and I’ll do anything I can to help get it,” Roller said during the discussion. “It’s the funding mechanism I’m not happy with. I think we need to look at other ways to fund this besides a sales tax right now.”
Roller said he believes there are funds available and county staff should communicate with legislators about getting some of the money earmarked for these kinds of projects.
“I think we should stay out of the taxpayer’s pocket for a little bit,” he said.
Dockendorf told the commissioners they have looked for state and federal grants, but there is a timing issue.
“If we don’t start this process then that delays us that much longer to send it to the voters and we have already seen what the cost would be if we decide to have a special election, that’s $68,000,” she said.
The county has applied for a Local Safety and Security Equipment Program grant offered through the state. However, they will not know if it was approved until October, well after the Aug. 7 deadline to have the question on the November ballot.
It will also only cover a portion of the $1.2 million because it is only for infrastructure.
If grants were to come through allowing the project to be paid off sooner than the five years, Dockendorf said the county could submit a resolution to the department of revenue sunsetting the sales tax early.
