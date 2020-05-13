Sales tax collections were lower in Dickinson County in February compared to January, but that is likely due to slower sales and not because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Sales tax is one of the revenue streams that help fund county services.
“Sales tax alone is about six percent of our overall budget,” Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners on Thursday. “We knew sales tax was going to be down.
Effects on county sales tax numbers from the coronavirus shutdown will not be apparent until June or May at the earliest.
Typically, there’s a two-month lag from the time the tax is collected until the time it is distributed back to the county and the coronavirus shutdown started in March.
The most recent report shows February numbers were about $6,000 less than January’s.
“I anticipate those (numbers) will be down considerably next month (March collections). They run a couple months behind,” Homman said.
Shutdown limits sales
The COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown did not really affect Kansas until about mid-March when restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of the pandemic.
Still, Dickinson County collected $6,256.07 less in sales tax in February than was collected in January.
The county collected $97,195.56 in February, compared to $103,451.63 in January.
Despite the lower number, current year totals are higher than at the same time in 2019. The 2020 total currently stands at $428,794.99, compared to last year at this time when the county had received a total of $397,943.22.
The county also collects a special half-cent sales tax that only can be used for road and bridge projects. It shows the same trend with February collections coming in about $6,000 less than in January.
The county received $98,612.86 in special road tax collections in January, which is $5,963.47 less than the $92,649.39, which came in during February.
Other business
• The commission approved the resignation of Rhinehart Township Trustee Ervin Zimmerman who moved out of county and approved Tim Nelson to serve as Zimmerman’s replacement.
