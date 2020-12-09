A 40 stall RV park in Abilene’s industrial park is being planned.
Windy Trails just needs access to its 40 acres in northwest Abilene.
The Abilene City Commission discussed putting in a road between the 20 acres of property it owns and the property to the east owned by Windy Trails.
The proposed 1,400 feet is estimated at $1.2 million.
City Manager Jane Foltz said that the proposed road would make the city’s land more marketable. The land to the north is privately owned and is not in the city limits.
“What is the potential with this 20 acres?” Foltz asked the commissioners about the land the city owns.
Foltz said there is a list of missed opportunities to market that area because it is not developed.
City Engineer Mark Bachamp with Olsson and associates said he first asked what the city policy was on roads.
Foltz said the policy on infrastructure which dates back to July 2004 limits the amount the city can spend at $25,000 which she said in today’s market is not very much.
“Who says we can’t change that policy?” asked Commissioner Tim Shafer.
“That is what we are going to need to look at, for sure,” Foltz said
“Companies are looking at sites that are shovel ready,” Bachamp said. “How fast can you get a street built and get water and sewer service to that site?”
David Strong, co-owner of Windy Trails, said he’s ready to invest in the RV park as soon as he can get access.
“I’ll put in a modern RV park with specials,” he said.
It would have 24/7 access using the latest technology.
Special assessment
Bachamp looked at the cost of the road using special assessments over 20 years. Since the city owns the four lots to the west of the proposed road, Bachamp said the city would be responsible for 50 percent. He said the city’s $591,873.56 at 5 percent interest over 20 years would be $47,6454.82 a year.
Foltz said because of the size of the RVs and campers planned, 14th street is not wide enough to handle the turning radius of the vehicles.
Strong said he only needs 250 feet of road for the RV park.
“I can’t see putting in $600,000,” Strong said.
Commissioner Trevor Witt asked about water access.
“Do we know what kind of pressure we can get in this area?” he asked.
“There are some things that we are going to have to do up there. There are different options of what we can do to boost that pressure up there for water,” he said.
Streets
Foltz said there are other street projects, including Rogers Street in 2021 and renovation of 14th Street from Buckeye Avenue to Vine Street in the future.
“We don’t want to take money that we have been saving to take care of our current streets and put it into a new street. That, to me, is irresponsible because we have told people we will take care of our current streets. Why take all of this money and put in a new street where we don’t know what will develop?
“We need to know what you all think before we move forward,” Foltz told the commissioners. “And we need to look at the policy. We need to revise the policy.”
Foltz said there are companies looking at sites.
“What can we do to foster growth out there and help those possible developments?” she said.
Commissioner Dee Marshall said the commission looked at the road when another developer had land to the east in 2018.
“We just let it fall for many reasons,” she said. “We probably should make it a priority again.”
Extending the road beyond 1,400 feet, connecting with Caramel Boulevard and eventually east to Flag Road is a long-range goal.
Bachamp said there are some companies that Abilene can’t attract.
“You don’t have a building of 750,000 square feet so you know you are not going to land those,” he said. “Why can’t you get projects that want 10 acres? Because you don’t have 10 acres that somebody can go on right now. You have the possibility of a company needing 60 acres if you could market it.”
“Do we have anything available for anyone right now?” asked Mayor Chris Ostermann.
Foltz said there is land available that is privately owned.
The commissioners agreed to review the infrastructure policy.
“And we have to look at how we are going to pay for this,” she said.
Highland
The commissioners were told that the $400,000 Kansas Resources Corporation moderate housing grant for Prairie Fire Development Group was not awarded to the city.
Foltz said there were 27 applications requesting $7.8 million and only $2 million available for dispersal.
The group was planning six duplex units, 12 rentals, in the Highland development area.
Foltz also reported that sales tax receipts are up 9 percent.
“COVID didn’t hurt us as bad as we thought which is good news,” she said. “June, August and October have been our best months.”
There were 39 applications for the fire chief position. Foltz said applications are being reviewed.
“We hope to make an announcement in the next few weeks,” she said.
Special meeting
The Abilene City Commission called a special meeting Monday night to select an organization to help in the selection of a city manager.
Foltz announced her retirement last month.
The commission voted unanimously to hire the Austin Peters Group for $13,000.
Witt said he visited with the references provided.
“Each one was positive,” he said. “They all had continuing themes. One today I spoke with said something along the lines of ‘You get what you pay for. They are expensive but when we have to look again for a city administrator, we are going to go back to them.’ I thought that was encouraging.”
