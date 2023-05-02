The Eisenhower Marathon on Saturday was almost 50 years to the day from when a woman first ran the Boston Marathon.
According to the biography of Bobbi Gibbs, her registration for the Boston Marathon was rejected because, “This is an AAU Men's Division race only. Women aren't allowed, and furthermore are not physiologically able."
One of the many women who ran in Abilene April 29 is proving that women certainly do have the physiological ability and stamina to run marathons.
Penny Craig, from Florida, has run full marathons but is closing in on a goal to run a half marathon in all 50 states. With the completion of the Eisenhower Marathon, she needs only to run in Kentucky and Hawaii to reach her goal of 50 states before age 51.
“I like the fact that we can show them that our bodies (are capable of running a marathon),” Craig said.
She and her husband Tom spent the day before the race with her husband’s cousin and husband Brian and Cheri Tajchman of Abilene.
Craig was originally scheduled to knock Kansas off her list last year, but that plan was disrupted a few months ago when a hurricane grounded all flights out of Orlando, Florida. In hindsight, that might have been a blessing in disguise.
“I ended up not being too mad about because it was really cold here,” she said. “The temperature was something crazy like really low wind chills.”
Going online she found the Eisenhower Marathon, which sounded like more fun than the other one anyway, and knew she could squeeze it in, she said.
Next is Kentucky, then she finishes up on May 28 in Hawaii, reaching her goal before her 51st birthday in June.
Craig started running marathons and half marathons 10 years ago at Disney World.
“One of my best friends had signed up to do the Disney race and I always wanted to do one; I thought it would be kinda cool but I just never did it,” she said. “When I heard she was going to do it, I called her up and asked I could go with her.”
It was the first half marathon for both of them, and Craig enjoyed it so much she immediately signed up for a second Disney race the following month. From there, she was hooked.
“It’s the excitement of race day,” she said. “Not necessarily beforehand but the day of it — the adrenaline, the sense of accomplishment when you’re done and then of course the bling is always the perk of it all. It’s nice when you cross the finish line and get that medal.”
There’s also a thrill in going to all the different states with a goal in mind, which has never been to finish first. Unlike many runners, Craig doesn’t spend a lot of time training for her races.
“I'm not a very good runner,” she said. “My time is a little bit longer then other people, but I've always finished and I've never been injured. I don't really have a routine that I normally do.”
Craig has contemplated what goal she will set for herself next and has a couple of ideas. One idea is to try a full marathon in every state, but she’s not sure she’ll enjoy that as much. Whenever she finishes a half marathon, she realizes that if it was a full marathon, she would have to keep going and she’s just not convinced that’s what she wants to do.
“I would love to do one on all seven continents,” she said. “I think that would be kind of neat. But I wouldn’t put a strict timeline on that. Maybe one a year.”
