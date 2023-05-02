Craig two states away from goal of running a half marathon in each state

With her finish in the Eisenhower Marathon, Penny Craig is only two states away from completing her goal of running a half marathon in each state.

The Eisenhower Marathon on Saturday was almost 50 years to the day from when a woman first ran the Boston Marathon.

According to the biography of Bobbi Gibbs, her registration for the Boston Marathon was rejected because, “This is an AAU Men's Division race only. Women aren't allowed, and furthermore are not physiologically able."

 

