No one is flying any immigrants into Abilene, despite a recent report on Fox News suggesting otherwise, Abilene City Manager Ron Marsh said Wednesday morning.
“There has been no flight of immigrants flown into Abilene,” he said. “I spent most of the day yesterday chasing this rumor down and it appears to be an error on the part of Fox News. No one has been able to find the graphic people are referencing on the Fox News website or anywhere else for that matter.”
A graphic was shown on a Fox News program that seemed to indicate that President Joe Biden planned to fly a plane filled with immigrants into Abilene. The graphic was circulated on Facebook, creating a social media stir among some community members.
But according to Marsh, the graphic was completely incorrect — as were all reports of immigrants being flown into Abilene.
“They made a huge mistake with their map,” Marsh said. “The only thing we can think of — and I spent most of yesterday running this stupid rumor down — the only thing I can think of, we can come up with is (Fox News) had highlighted some spots that were close to military bases where potentially people were going to help with the border crisis.”
Otherwise, he has no idea what the news program was talking about.
The graphic does not appear to be available on the channel’s website. Marsh said he couldn’t find the image online anywhere, except on Facebook posts from concerned citizens who viewed the program when it aired early Tuesday morning.
“You go on (Fox’s) website, you can’t find it anywhere,” Marsh said.
He encourages people to check things out before posting them on social media as truth — even when they see them on television news programs.
“I don’t care what side of the political spectrum you fall on,” Marsh said. “You’ve got to trust, but verify.”
