Toward the end of the Feb. 7 city commissioner’s study session, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, gave a presentation of the state of the city financial 2021 report of Abilene’s current situation and compared some of the statistics to previous years. The report covers taxes, revenue, cash balances and reserves.
For total assessed valuation, definition, the total base has increased since 2014 except for a dip between 2018 and 2019. The assessed valuation increased from $57,989,051 to $58,933,906.
“This steady growth is really positive for Abilene, and we really hope to see this continue in the years to come,” Rothchild said.
The tax rate has gone down over the last two years, decreasing the mill levy. Last year’s decrease, Rothschild said, was due to the revenue neutral rate. The same dollar amount of taxes was levied, but decreased the total mills. He said the increase of the assessed valuation allowed the city to decrease the mill rate from 51.003 to 50.187 for the 2021 budget.
Rothchild then presented an infographic that breaks down the property tax distribution of a single dollar. From a dollar, 34 cents goes to Dickinson County, 30 cents goes to the city of Abilene, 29 cents to Abilene School District, three cents goes to Abilene Recreation Commission, one cent to Memorial Health System, one cent to the state of Kansas, extension district, and the cemetery district.
The next presentation slide showed another infographic breaking down a dollar the city earned from property tax. From a dollar, 58 cents goes to the general fund, 16 cents to the Abilene Public Library, 12 cents to debt services fund, eight cents to capital improvement fund, four cents to fire apparatus and two cents to the Abilene Municipal Airport.
Looking at the total revenue of the city, property tax, sales tax and utilities provide three-quarters of the city’s total revenue. Transient guest tax, state distributions and special assessments each provided one percent. Franchise fees provided seven percent. Miscellaneous provided four percent.
For sales tax collections, 2020 saw an increase of nine percent in general sales tax that year. 2021 increased even higher, rising another 12 percent on top of the nine from 2020. Within the 12 percent, sales tax from in-town purchases rose the general sales tax percentage up 11 percent, and sales tax from internet purchases contributed one percent. Internet sales rose 14 percent from 2020.
“When people are shopping online, the city is at least receiving that sales tax here, and that is still very helpful based on the current (COVID-19 situation) where people are not traveling as much,” Rothchild said. “It’s actually helped us to pull in a few extra sales tax dollars the last couple of years.”
For franchise fees, 2021 saw an increase in those fees by $55,000, driven by gas and electric utilities. Cable and phone continue to decrease, Rothschild said. Phone revenue was $1,740 less from 2020 to 2021. Cable revenue was $687 less from 2020 to 2021.
The transient guest tax rose from a low 2020 in 2021 with an eight percent increase.
“Julie (Roller-Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau) is still doing a great job of cutting back on her expenditures,” Rothchild said. “She’s been working less and finding new ways to continue to put Abilene out there on the map, and she’s done a great job over the last couple of years.”
For utility fees, the water and sewer revenues were up to nearly 14 percent in 2021. In the graph Rothchild provided, with the start year in the graph being 2014, the revenue dipped until 2018, then rose to the highest point in the chart in 2021.
Moving out of revenue into expenses, personnel and operations consist of 68 percent of the city’s total expenses. Capital outlay, contractual for legal and engineering, debt service and the 2019 bond project. Rothschild said the expenses for the 2019 bond project are decreasing since the city has completed the majority of the project.
Looking closer at debt services, the city paid $925,000 in principal and $371,000 in interest paid. Rothschild said some of the cost was paid from the wastewater fund and water fund for their related bond issues.
Earning $407,000 by the end of 2021, $304,000 was taken out of the equipment reserve, leaving the reserve with $103,000 going into 2022. The Street Department had around $85,000 in expenses, consisting mostly of lease payments on equipment. Rothschild said, with how the equipment reserve is set up, once it is healthy enough, the city will be able to pay the leases and for equipment on one payment and not build interest. The Police Department had $128,000 in expenses last year. The Fire Department had $79,000 in expenses, which includes gear such as hoses, skid unit and damaged vehicle expenses. The Parks Department spent $10,000 for a zero-turn mower.
Altogether, the total cash balance, consisting of 25 funds, was $9.2 million. The general fund makes up the largest portion of the total cash balance at 26 percent. Rothschild pointed out in the graph for the balance that the Water and Sewer Department fund has grown in 2019 and 2020 from the “scary levels” in 2018.
Going into 2022, the general fund is starting out at $561,482, “significantly higher” than Rothchild expected.
Rothschild then moved on to discuss the city’s long-term financial plans. The water equipment reserve, especially in 2018, almost disappear, going as low as $3,000. Rothchild said the city has not used that fund since then. Now, the fund is “healthy enough,” Rothchild said, to transfer money back into the general equipment reserve for the purchases the city has taken out for water services.
The capital improvement fund did lower in 2021, so the 2022 budget was adjusted to raise the fund, Rothschild said. The fund is lower than expected because of the city hall renovations to the Police Department.
For the utility cash balances, Rothschild said the city spent $715,000 out of the $910,000 from the water portion of the 219 bond issue for water treatment plant improvements. The city saved $195,000 from many project estimates for the improvement being lower in cost than expected. The $195,000 will be placed into the water fund to be used in the future.
Looking at the sewer cash balance, Rothschild said the city has not used much of the 2019 bond that was intended to improve the sewer during the 8th Street project. The rest of the bond money will be used this year toward other sewer improvements Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director, suggests.
As Rothchild then presented the reserve balance and policies, he said the bond and interest fund dipped “slightly” lower than the policies allowed in 2021. The fund must stay above 10 percent of the anticipated obligation debt bond and interest payment for the upcoming year, and the fund went down to a bit below the 10 percent, which is $50,000 for 2021.
“I think I budgeted probably a little too high on the anticipated revenue for our special assessments and didn’t give enough room for potential delinquencies or ones that are not paid within that year,” he said.
Rothschild said he anticipated the fund will be above 10 percent by the end of 2022, and he will make adjustments for the 2023 budget.
The general fund target balance, on the other hand, is above the needed amount at $2.382 million. Policies read, Rothchild said, the general fund target balance should be no lower than 15 percent and not higher than 25 percent of the anticipated current year revenues for the fund. For 2021, the fund money amount should have been between $769,000 and $1,281,901.
“I think this is something where we look at the upcoming budget. When we budget these in the beginning, we budget our personnel based on we have every single member of our team all year long. Unfortunately, that has not always been the case. If that day comes, then our budgets are going to get tighter really fast, and I’m going to be really nervous in December. On a positive note, this does somewhat give us a head start moving into the upcoming year, but I think we could actually be a little more aggressive and tighten upon how we look at this budget this year.”
For more information, contact Rothchild at marcus@abilenecityhall.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.