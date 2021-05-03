Eisenhower Marathon start

Two first-time marathon runners captured the best times at the 2021 Eisenhower Marathon in Abilene Saturday. A warm sunny day welcomed nearly 400 event participants and a large crowd of spectators as Abilene hosted the annual Boston Marathon qualifier after a year absence due to the pandemic. Runners from across the country ran the course in the Cowtown as hundreds of people came to Abilene on a busy Saturday morning. See more about the Eisenhower Marathon in sports news on page 8.

 

