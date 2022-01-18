Following their annual tradition of celebrating theatre and it’s many donors, Great Plains Theatre plans to host their Gala: A Night of Possibilities on Saturday Jan. 22. The night will be filled with food, entertainment and a benefit auction to help raise money for different needs at GPT.
“We’ll have a silent auction for things,” GPT Director of Operations Becky Dibben said. “If you want to sponsor an actor in a show and get credit for that or if you want to sponsor a show…We have some big ranges of things you can donato for. It gives us an event where people can dress up and have a nice meal. We’ll have some of the kids from Madagascar come in and sing.”
For the 2022 Gala, GPT hopes to raise money for two new projects - a scholarship and a sound system. With help from the Jeffcoat Foundation, GPT plans to start the scholarship with their base donation until they can get more funds from donors.
“We’re excited this year to start this youth scholarship for a graduating senior to apply for and receive at our gala this year with the awards,” GPT Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello said. “We figured that the biggest award is usually the best picture or the best musical something like that, but we wanted to change that to make it a little more youth friendly to our program…The scholarship will jump start their career into whatever they want to do with their life as all of the elements of theater can be plugged into every single career that they could go into. With them being a well rounded senior and everything, it is ensuring that we’re sending them off with the best of their capabilities.”
“We want to start a Plain Great Players scholarship,” Dibben added. “We are starting it with a certain amount to give out this year hoping that people can contribute to the scholarship fund so that the fund can grow and more kids can get the scholarship. The scholarship will go to kids that have participated in shows more than once and have worked on tech.”
For those wanting to participate in the gala or give a donation, please call 785-263-4574 for more details about the event and auction items.
