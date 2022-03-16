Darrin and Sherry LeDuc’s business started with wood for a deck and with them never suspecting what it would become.
“(Darrin) bought some lumber to build me a deck outside our house, but he got laid off because he was in a union. He got tired of being laid off and so he went and built a little tiny trailer from the wood that was supposed to be my porch. That’s how it started,” Sherry said.
The LeDucs, from Concordia, travel with their food trailer all over Kansas and the bordering states to sell barbecue. They’ve been running their business, Roll-N-Smoke BBQ, since 1999. While they are starting to travel less, they still come to Abilene to set up shop.
“We always do stuff for Abilene because Abilene is always so nice. Everyone’s nice here and they got to know us. It’s kind of like home to use,” Sherry said. “We were actually thinking about moving to Abilene…, but we’re country folk. We live out in the country because we have trailers and smoke food and a lot of people don’t like that.”
Roll-N-Smoke BBQ and the LeDuc family traveled around in the small trailer Darrin built from wood for five years.
“My son was real little when we started. We always took him on the road. We had that little trailer, and my son would sleep on the little floor. He grew up in this. He’s 21 now,” Sherry said.
Darrin’s the cook, and Sherry handles the finances and their schedule while both of them serve in the truck.
Roll-N-Smoke BBQ’s first big break was when the committee for the Riley County Fair Committee requested their presence at their fair. After attending, other fairs requested them because of what they had heard from the Riley County Fair Committee, Sherry LeDuc said. Now, they’ve been requested to set up shop at several festivals, concerts and bike rallies, such as Smoky Hill River Festival, Rocklahoma and Kansas State University. In 2005, the couple switched trailers to the one they use today.
“When Roll-N-Smoke comes out, it seems everyone comes out,” Sherry said. “It’s just word of mouth and experience.”
Soon after the LeDuc’s set up shop in the Riley County Fair, they were invited to the Central Kansas Free Fair. After the fair, Sherry said an Abilene city official told them they could set up shop in Abilene if they could meet requirements. The two met the requirements and set up shop in the Auto Zone parking lot next to Buckeye Avenue for several years. Eventually though, new management in the Auto Zone told Sherry and Darrin they no longer could set up in their parking lot.
“I didn’t want to change my location. People know we’d been here for years, and now they always look when they drive down here,” Darrin said.
Leadership in Faith Leadership Church, which is located next to the Auto Zone, heard of Roll-N-Smoke’s plight and offered for them to set up in their parking lot. Roll-N-Smoke BBQ has been set up there ever since. Both Darrin and Sherry appreciate Faith Lutheran Church for allowing them to set up in their parking lot. Sherry said Darrin always present a donation to the church after they’re done in town.
Around once a month for a week, the couple comes to Abilene to sell their barbecue. They travel to towns before April and after October since late spring and summer are when they constantly travel to venues. Now that their kids have their own lives as adults and Darrin and Sherry are over 50 years old, Roll-N-Smoke BBQ is going to be traveling less with the exception of a few towns.
“We picked our four favorite towns. Abilene; Belleville; Superior, Nebraska; and McPherson,” Sherry said.
During their travels, the couple have noticed certain areas have preferences in their meat of choice. People from Abilene to down south in Ellinwood, usually order beef. In the southern part of the state, people mostly order pork. In Nebraska, people prefer chicken.
“We beef up our pork when we go to Saint Joseph Missouri, we beef up our chicken when we go north up in Superior (Nebraska)... Down here, where the cowboys are, it’s mostly beef and pork. When you go west, it’s beef,” Sherry said.
Roll-N-Smoke BBQ is currently in Abilene until Friday. Sherry said they’ll be back in Abilene for the Eisenhower Marathon and the Abilene Antique Fest. To know when Roll-N-Smoke BBQ is in Abilene or venues, follow them on their Facebook page.
