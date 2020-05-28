North Rogers Street is slated for reconstruction in 2021, Abilene Public Works Director Lon Schrader told the Abilene City Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The meeting was streamed live on the Abilene YouTube page and is available to review.
Schrader presented his 2021 capital improvement plan (CIP) to the city.
“The city of Abilene has been actively doing street maintenance over the last number of years,” he said. “These big maintenance projects run the gamut, ranging from full reconstruction that we have done on east and west First streets, N.W. 11th by Eisenhower Elementary School as well as today’s project on N.W. Eighth.”
He said street improvement projects date back at least 10 years.
“Some have been large in size all the way down to routine maintenance and preservation type work, like crack sealing,” he said.
Schrader said an inventory and public street assessment is being worked on.
“That’s ongoing. Its purpose is to help guide the staff and the city commission, creating a plan to prepare for future projects and how to budget for those,” he said.
He said there are several projects that will be in the CIP down the road.
Schrader said there is currently $900,000 in the street fund balance. To complete 2020’s previously planned CIP, paving work is estimated at $240,000.
He said revenue sources for 2021 include the quarter cent sales tax generating $250,000 to $300,000, special street fund gas tax of $170,000 a year and the annual Federal Fund Exchange dollars of $70,000 to $75,000. Street revenue to be raised this year is estimated at $500,000.
Balance for 2021
He said that would provide an anticipated beginning street fund balance for 2021 at $1.1 to $1.2 million. Of that, an estimated $900,000 would be used for 2021 street improvements.
“For the CIP we are proposing to spend roughly $300,000 for surface rehabilitation type work, maintenance and preservation that you have seen over the last number of years,” he said. “This is typically a 2 to 4 inch mill and overlay and chip or mastic sealing projects.”
Rogers Street near Sterl Hall from N.W. Fourth Street to Eighth Street is targeted for 2021
He said the cost to complete full depth street construction, sidewalk and storm drainage is estimated at $450,000 to $500,000.
“It was a sand road when I first became employed with the city of Abilene,” he said. “I used to grade it.”
He thought a couple inches of asphalt was added 25 years ago.
Schrader said the city has an application for Kansas Department of Transportation funding through the City Connecting Link Improvement Program for $300,000 for South Buckeye improvements.
Commission Trevor Witt asked about the 14th Street project from Buckeye Avenue to Vine Street.
Schrader said the engineer’s estimate for that project was over $2 million.
“There will have to be some funding mechanisms in place to tackle 14th street,” he said. “It gives you commissioners more time to see how we are going to tackle that.”
The commission also accepted a bid of $5,600 from L. Blixt Construction of Chapman for the debris removal at the Abilene Municipal Airport.
It was reported the city commission would start meeting live on June 8, practicing social distancing.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
