Roger Marshall said he and his wife Laina are celebrating 37 years of marriage Thursday (today). Marshall is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
“I often get asked what separates myself from the other candidates that are running for the U.S. Senate,” Marshall said. “I may be wrong but I think I am the only veteran.”
He said he was also the only person on the Ag Committee that could sort heifers and steers.
He said he grew up in agriculture and is still invested in agriculture.
He shared a story instead of just giving a lecture.
He said a couple years back he was asked to go to the White House to visit with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss healthcare. The Republican study committee asked Marshall to write legislation to replace the Affordable Health Care Act.
“I had met the president several times at meetings but this was my first truly one-on-one meeting about an issue very important to myself,” he said.
He said he got to the White House and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, greeted Marshall.
“He said ‘Roger, you have 10 minutes to speak to the president on healthcare,’” Marshall said.
He said when he got into Mulvaney’s office, there was a white board behind the president.
“Guess what was on the white board. The president’s campaign promises. So every day when the staff comes to the White House, they would get to see the president’s promises and that was the priority of the day,” Marshall said.
“The first thing the president said was, “Roger, how are your farmers doing?” Marshall said. “I said, ‘Mr. President, we are not doing well. We are really struggling.’
“He said, ‘Roger, I know that you are. You go back home and tell your farmers that I love them.’ And every time I see the president, he asks me how my farmers are doing.”
He said their conversation lasted 30 minutes that day, discussing agriculture, trade and the challenges of rural America.
Marshall said he noticed a little coffee table between him and President Trump.
“On that coffee table I happened to look and there was a little red button,” Marshall said. “I said to myself, it was one of the moments that was 10 seconds but it seemed like 10 minutes. I said to myself, ‘Gosh. I’m Roger Marshall, I’m a fifth generation farm kid, grew up Butler County, became a first-generation college student and my American dream was to become a doctor. I got to do that.’”
He said here was the most powerful man in the world and there is the red button.
“And the president catches me out of the corner of his eye looking at the red button,” he said. “He said ‘Roger, I bet you are wondering what the red button is for.’”
Before Marshall could nod his head, Trump reaches over and presses it.
“I look outside and I think I’m going to see Marine Helicopter One landing and I think there are going to be bombs bursting in air and the CIA jump out from behind the couch and grab us both and throw us into a secret safe room in the basement.”
He said he looked up and there was a Marine corporal with a Diet Coke in hand.
