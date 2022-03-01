For a two day event, Amberley Snyder visited Abilene to talk about her journey of “Walk, Ride, Rodeo” and help raise funds for the Four County Fire relief efforts. On Monday night, Abilene High School hosted a fundraiser for the Four Country Fire, which included Snyder’s keynote talk, special guest Stephanie Stielow and an auction.
“I love the opportunity that I get to do that by sharing my story,” Synder said. “I feel like it reminds me that I’m where I’m supposed to be, that I’m in the spot. I’m supposed to be in that God has led me on this path and I’m thankful that I get to inspire and motivate others along the way.”
While it was Synder’s first time in Abilene, she could feel the support immediately with the crowd at Monday’s event.
“I love them, you can tell that they’re very supportive and heartfelt and everyone wants to support each other and I think that’s amazing,” Synder said.
“I just want to thank everyone for putting it on, thankful to Purina and the sponsors that made it possible for me to come in and I hope everyone got a message or encouragement from it, Thank you so much,” Synder added.
To finish off her two day speaking event, Synder will visit with local FFA chapters on Tuesday morning for a one-on-one event for the chapters’ students.
“I think high school is a tough age,” Synder said. “I think being a kid is hard these days and so when I get the opportunity to hopefully give them a little bit of motivation or courage or something that I feel like I’m very honored that I get to do that. So, hopefully we’ll do that tomorrow.”
A Story of Triumph
Following a tradition of hard work and competitive spirit, Synder found herself on the road to success as a young adult. In high school, Synder became National Little Britches Rodeo Association All-Around Cowgirl World, Utah FFA State President and graduated with high honors. Everything was in motion going to college and competing in college rodeo, until Jan 10, 2010 when Snyder made a decision that would change her life. After deciding not to wear her seatbelt for a moment while driving to Colorado, Synder found herself in a car accident that would take away her ability to walk.
Through years of hard work and perseverance, Synder found herself working on accomplishing her three main goals post accident - Walk, Ride, Rodeo. Alongside her rodeo competitions, Synder uses her experience to educate and motivate people through keynote talks and her book “Amberley Snyder’s Walk Ride Rodeo.”
