With around 30 people who showed interest during the meeting last Wednesday night, another interest meeting for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee will be held Sept. 14 to vote in new members into the committee. The meeting will be in Sterl Hall starting at 7 p.m.

About 50 people attended the meeting, said Bob Kohman, director of the Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors, and Matt Farson, supporter of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo and who is helping the fair board organize and form new committee members.

 

