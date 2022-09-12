With around 30 people who showed interest during the meeting last Wednesday night, another interest meeting for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee will be held Sept. 14 to vote in new members into the committee. The meeting will be in Sterl Hall starting at 7 p.m.
About 50 people attended the meeting, said Bob Kohman, director of the Central Kansas Free Fair board of directors, and Matt Farson, supporter of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo and who is helping the fair board organize and form new committee members.
“When (my wife and I) heard things were the way they were, we decided what the old committee members have done needs to be carried on for this community,” Farson said. “So we started digging and got the ball rolling.”
Farson’s connection with the rodeo started two years ago when Jerry Marsteller, former president of the rodeo committee, asked him to join the committee. Despite him declining the offer, Farson agreed to help during the days of the rodeo.
“I might sound like I know a lot,” Farson said. “I’m just learning day-by-day, but with the fair board’s help, with Jerry Marsteller’s help, with the old committee members help, I’ve learned a lot in the last month.”
Ideas and propositions for the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo are being tabled until the committee has been voted in, Farson said.
The Sept. 14 meeting is open to the public, Farson said. People who did not attend the prior meeting and are still interested being a part of the committee can attend and express interest.
