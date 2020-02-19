Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Lecile Harris worked Abilene rodeo many times
Lecile Harris, a long-time PRCA rodeo clown and a Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame member, entertained fans at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo many times.
The night after he clowned the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., Harris, who lived in Collierville, Tenn., passed away in his sleep, Feb. 13.
Born in 1936, Harris was a regular in the television show “Hee Haw” for its first five years and had parts in the movies “Walking Tall, Final Chapter,” “The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James,” “W.W. and the Dixie Dance Kings,” and the television series “Elvis.”
In the 1950s and 1960s he was a session drummer at the Memphis Sun Studio and Hi Studio.
He was a bull rider in his youth but switched to rodeo comedy and was best known for his acts, his comedic timing, and his professionalism in and outside the rodeo arena.
Harris worked the Abilene rodeo 11 times (1993-98, 2001-02, 2005, 2013), his first several years with announcer Phil Gardenhire.
Jerry Marsteller, rodeo committee chairman, recounted stories of Harris and Gardenhire. The committee was new at the time and was using bullhorns for the sound system which didn’t work well. “Lecile and Phil went to the committee and said, you need a sound system. We’ll pay for it, if you can’t afford it or if you don’t like it.”
That afternoon, a sound system was rented and installed. It worked. “After that night of rodeo,” Marsteller said, “a man who had come to the rodeo every year since he was a kid came up and said, ‘this is the first rodeo I have ever heard the announcer talk.’” Harris and Gardenhire’s advice worked.
“Those two turned around the rodeo as far as sound,” Marsteller said, with ideas they had to help with improvements.
Don Nebelsick was on the committee in the 1990s when Harris first came to Abilene, and they struck up a friendship. Nebelsick remembered being able to call Harris and visit.
“He always took the time to take a call and laugh and joke,” Nebelsick said.
Marsteller admired Harris’ personality and business acumen.
“He was always joyful, always happy, a pleasure to be around. He was a real businessman,” he said. “His acts were a step above a lot of people’s.
“Whether he had an act or a walk and talk, he did a damn good job for that rodeo, wherever he was. That’s why he stayed in the business all those years,” Marsteller said.
Funeral arrangements had not been disclosed as of press time.
