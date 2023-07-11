By Gail Parsons
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Association was on the receiving end of a five-year commitment for $110,000 from JRI Hospitality.
Jason Ingermanson, JRI Hospitality president and chief executive officer, said his company has sponsored the rodeo for the past five years and he wanted to continue the relationship with the rodeo association because of his close ties to the Abilene community.
“I grew up in Solomon,” he said. “Abilene is a place I played a lot of basketball on the weekends in the park.”
While JRI Hospitality donates to many organizations, the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo has a special place in his heart. Growing up on a farm, the rodeo was something his family did together every year.
“It’s something I want to see continue to grow,” he said. “We are excited for the rodeo again this year and excited to see it continue on into the future and continue to be the best it can be.”
The contribution will go a long way in helping the rodeo association move forward with improvement plans, which are already in place and happening. John Dautel, Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Association board member, said the committee is grateful for the donation.
“It is very important because of the facility upgrades we are going to do,” Dautel said.
The upgrades started this year with the most pressing need — the pens and roping boxes. This includes a heading box and a heeling box, a chute up the middle and sorting pens where the cattle are held until their performance. Also in the plans is overhead VIP seating above the pens.
Dautel said he appreciates the relationship the previous board members had with Ingermanson, which opened the door to a continued partnership.
“I want to give a shoutout to the previous committee,” he said. “With what they started we were able to build off that. They set a precedent for us to build on and we hope we can keep growing it.”
