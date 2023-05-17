Work has started on improvements to the north end of the Abilene Rodeo Arena. The first order of business is the installation of new roping boxes and pens, which will be in place in time for the 2023 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Aug. 1-4.
Improvement plans also include overhead VIP seating above the pens, but rodeo committee members said they do not have a timeline for that construction.
The most pressing matter is the pens and roping boxes. This includes a heading box and a heeling box, a chute up the middle and sorting pens where the cattle are held until their performance, said Alex James, board secretary.
“Everything out here was old. It just needed updating,” said Matt Farson, board president.
With contestants bringing in $100,000-plus horses to Abilene, the safety of the animals and contestants is paramount.
“These are six-figure horses that people are making a living on all year long, and it's not just one horse. A lot of contestants have several horses,” James said. “They will enter and\or draw out of a rodeo based on the ground conditions or the conditions of the facility. That happens very regularly.”
Adding the new pens will also allow the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo to offer new events such as a women’s break-a-way roping. With the women’s event, they expect potentially another 140 contestants over the 450 they have averaged in past years.
“We wanted to accommodate the cowboys and cowgirls,” Farson said. “Breakaways never been done in Abilene. It's being done around the world. It's a large event for the cowgirls, and it just adds to our total purse total contestants. And wives travel with their husbands. You might have a steer roper that's got a wife that barrel races or breakaways and now she can be a part of the Wild Bill Hickok rodeo.”
“The breakaway event is calf roping for women,” James said. “They rope calf and when the rope comes off that’s when the time stops.”
The Abilene rodeo is only one of about five professional rodeos in the state offering the breakaway event. They expect about 80 to 85 women will register for it.
Dusty Kuntz, rodeo board vice president, said the updated roping boxes will lead to larger crowds, more ticket sales and more contestants. However, with a project that is pushing $200,000 in value, getting it done without support at every turn would not happen.
“We're fortunate to have a sponsor throw that kind of money at the city's property,” said Board Member Randy McDonald. “It's quite a change and like Dusty said before, the ultimate goal is to have a better experience for the people that come to watch the rodeo.”
Rawhide Portable Corrals is a lead sponsor, but the rodeo committee has also pulled in several other large sponsors including Lumber House.
“We can't thank the sponsors enough,” James said. “When we first formed this committee — a relatively new committee — we never dreamed we would have the support from the community at that level. We have several sponsors over the $10,000 mark this year that have really come together to make this happen.”
The city has also thrown its support behind the project.
“We went and talked to the city manager, Ron Marsh, and we've got their 100% support and backing,” Farson said. “They said it's a huge financial gain for not just the rodeo but the fair itself and all that comes into the community for these events. It's huge to have the city's support as well as all the sponsors.”
JRI Hospitality, Holm Automotive and Evergy have also stepped up in a big way.
“Evergy has come in and helped us drill holes, place posts, things like that,” said John Dautel, board member. “That kind of corporate sponsorship through use of manual labor has been awesome.”
There were several other sponsors the board members spoke of stating that every one of them is appreciated and without them making the improvements could not be possible.
