Rodeo committee pose for photo at north end of arena

Members of the Rodeo committee pose for a photo at the north end of the arena where improvements are underway.

 Gail Parsons

Work has started on improvements to the north end of the Abilene Rodeo Arena. The first order of business is the installation of new roping boxes and pens, which will be in place in time for the 2023 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Aug. 1-4.

Improvement plans also include overhead VIP seating above the pens, but rodeo committee members said they do not have a timeline for that construction.

 

