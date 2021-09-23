Rock Springs 4-H Camp has made changes and added services this year that the camp’s Executive Director Jim Wheaton hopes will improve campers’ experiences.
Several buildings have been updated at Rock Springs, the camp has added some “new programming stuff” and there have been updates to the ways in which the camp provides counseling and classes, he said.
According to Wheaton, the 4-H camp model has traditionally been that counties and clubs bring 4-Hers and paid counselors to the camp while Rock Springs provided the daily programming and its facilities for campers. Now, Rock Springs is going to be hiring its own counselors between the ages of 18 and 26 to serve at the camp.
“We’re going to employ in-cabin counselors that are 18 and older as a way of kind of elevating our camper care and safety,” Wheaton said. “So that will be a change next year.”
In the past, 4-Hers were able to attend 4-H camp at Rock Springs from the age of 8 until the age of 13 and then come back as a counselor if they wished around the age of 15.
That will no longer be happening, according to Wheaton.
He said he felt the update was necessary for camper safety and that “the old program worked very well for a long time” but that it was time for improvements to be made.
“We still have opportunities for teens at camp — for 4-Hers,” Wheaton said. “Just maybe delaying that counselor time for a few more years.”
Older 4-Hers will be able to attend camp and have the traditional summer camp experience until the age of about 18 and then return as 18-year-old counselors. They can work as counselors on the camp’s summer staff, if hired, through their college years.
Rock Springs will initiate a leadership program for high school juniors and a camp counselor training program for high school seniors to help its new camp counselors learn the job.
“They’ll still have opportunities to be with the younger campers and do all the leadership and role modeling and mentoring they’ve always done,” he said. “It’s just in a little bit different structure. Mostly from breakfast to bedtime they’ll have opportunities instead of 24/7.”
All staff will be subject to a background check and two weeks of special training prior to starting at the camp as a counselor.
Rock Springs staff also made use of the COVID-19 shutdown to improve its facilities.
The 75-year-old campsite saw some of its buildings undergo significant overhauls, Wheaton said. Two of the larger bunkhouses were “reply much taken down to the exterior walls and rebuilt back in with all-new plumbing, electrical, heating, cooling and sheet rock,” he said.
A larger health center was added — something the camp had begun planning years ago — with two exam rooms, a medical supply storage area, a quiet space and an area where campers can be isolated if they need to be — if someone is exposed to something that might be contagious.
Up to 10 campers can be held in isolation if necessary at the new health center at Rock Springs.
“If there’s any type of an outbreak at camp or some type of crud that we’re trying to identify, it just gives us a place that we’re able to do that,” Wheaton said.
Wheaton said this had been in the works for about five years.
“We had already started planning that pre-COVID and it just ended up working out to our advantage that we were already ahead of the game,” Wheaton said.
Some infrastructure improvements have also been made, he said.
This summer, the camp also installed a three-tower high ropes course which campers will be able to utilize fully.
“I think we’re excited because camp is one of those places where kids can do a lot of stuff,” he said. “They can do a lot of stuff in the classroom, they can do a lot participating in clubs after school or on the weekends at home in their local counties. Rock Springs and the place that we’re at here in the Flint Hills with the spring and the tall grass ... it just gives us the opportunity to do a lot of things really well that you can’t do other places.”
Wheaton said the camp would try to be “really good at leadership development,” teach sportsmanship and put a strong focus on environmental education including teaching wilderness skills to campers and teaching them to take care of the environment from an agricultural standpoint, among other things.
Instead of only having camp in June, the camp will also be available to 4-Hers in July.
“We’re also adding a longer session of camp next year,” Wheaton said, with several seven-day-six-night sessions in addition to the usual four-day-three-night sessions.
Rock Springs funded these improvements using money donated by people who are longtime supporters of the 4-H camp.
“We just took advantage of the fact that we were shut down and what could we get done with the money that people provided,” Wheaton said. “It was very much a blessing for us that we were able to be so productive during the downtime.”
