EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of an eight-part series of stories looking at the Dickinson County Drug Court program and personal accounts of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.

Mission: Drug Court in Dickinson County will strive to reduce recidivism of alcohol and drug in the criminal justice system through a cost-effective integrated community-based continuum of care. Drug Court will balance public safety and treatment with accountability and support to achieve long-term recovery and become successful family /community members.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.