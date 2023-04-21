EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of an eight-part series of stories looking at the Dickinson County Drug Court program and personal accounts of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
Mission: Drug Court in Dickinson County will strive to reduce recidivism of alcohol and drug in the criminal justice system through a cost-effective integrated community-based continuum of care. Drug Court will balance public safety and treatment with accountability and support to achieve long-term recovery and become successful family /community members.
Dickinson County’s Drug Court passed its one-year anniversary in March and is edging closer to graduating its first participants. Although the program is new in Dickinson County the Drug Court concept has been in practice around the country since the late 1980s.
According to a study published in 2011 by the Urban Institute Justice Policy Center, drug court participants showed a reduction in drug relapse as much as 18 months following their release from the program.
“Drug court participants were significantly less likely than the comparison group to report using any drugs (56 vs. 76 percent) in the year prior to the 18-month interview, and also less likely to report using “serious” drugs (41 vs. 58 percent), which omit marijuana and “light” alcohol use,” the report stated. “On the 18-month oral fluids drug test, significantly fewer drug court participants tested positive for illegal drugs (29 vs. 46 percent). Further, among those who tested positive or self-reported using drugs, drug court participants used drugs less frequently than the comparison group.”
Similarly, the study shows the drug court participants were less likely to commit crimes, following their participation in the program.
Pulling together pieces of recovery
Dickinson County’s Drug Court program is modeled after a template devised by the National Drug Court Institute. It brings together people from all areas of the criminal justice system and those who can provide addiction support including: The Community Corrections director, judge, drug court coordinator, prosecutor, defense attorney, Central Kansas Foundation treatment center, an assigned officer risk reduction specialist, and law enforcement.
“Everyone … at the table has a voice in this program,” said Chrysann Phipps, director of Community Corrections. “It's all the participants, not one person that’s making it successful — It's everybody's input.”
As a collective, their goal is to provide one-on-one help to community members who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.
An offender is invited to participate in drug court only after passing an eligibility screening. Among other requirements an individual must have a documented history of substance abuse, and has been convicted of a grid felony. Kansas uses sentencing grids to determine an offender's punishment to provide consistency and fairness in sentencing. However, not all crimes are included on the grid.
“Everybody that's in drug court, a large percentage at least, are going to prison (if it were not) for this program,” said Judge Ben Sexton. “This isn't the low hanging fruit. These are seasoned addicts that have been a concern. We're taking the best of the best or the worst of the worst, depending on how you want to look at it. That's what we have going into this program.”
Upon acceptance, they enter an in-depth, minimum of 14-month program, which will help them tackle their addiction on every front. The intensity of the program catches some participants off guard
“I thought, honestly, that I was gonna get away with a little bit more than what they hold you accountable for,” said Caleb Woodcox. “I thought it was going to be like probation. Maybe go see them once a week and then the rest of the week just do whatever. But that first week it was like, ‘Whoa, this is like a full-time job.’ But the more you put in and the further you get in, the more it becomes easier.”
Every week, the team members meet and go over the progress and difficulties the participants are experiencing. Later that day, they all meet at drug court where the participants report to Sexton how they have been doing over the past week.
Recently, when one of the participants responded that things were going as good as can be and he was trying to stay positive, Sexton told him to be honest if he was having trouble with something.
“Don’t think I want you to tell me, ‘I’m doing fine,’” Sexton told him. “If you’re having a crappy day … I want you to tell me. The people on this team, they know when you’re being flippant.”
On that day, Sexton was able to hook one participant up with someone to speak to about getting some fines paid, and another one with direction to help with an emotional issue he is battling.
“When they first come into this program, they see us as the opposition,” said Jamie Womochil, Community Corrections intensive supervision officer. “But once they understand that we are not only a team, but we are their team — that changes the game for them so much. They understand that they do have a support system. They do have a secondary family that they can go to when they can no longer have that drug family.”
Team effort
The team comprises members of the criminal justice system, treatment professionals and community stakeholders.
“Everybody that participates is so passionate about helping people,” said Sarah Ikena, Dickinson County Attorney. “There isn't any one person that leads the show or tells people what to do. We've come together for a common goal and a passion to help people. We all give our time and our hearts to this — we care so deeply about the people in this program.”
Team members have a drive to help others. That drive is needed to withstand the time and effort they put in.
“The county participated and has encouraged this program, Judge Sexton and law enforcement and community corrections, court services and (Central Kansas Foundation) and all of the people that come to the table willingly and spend long hours out in the field doing curfew checks and checks on probation,” Ikena said. “This is a work of passion, and love and we're all here together. It's an incredible experience.”
She credits the team’s openness to listening to the subject matter experts in their respective fields, whether that be law enforcement, or mental health — everyone’s input is listened to, valued and respected.
“When we head out there [to the court room] we might disagree about what a sanction should be or what an intervention should be but at the end of the day, when we go in there, we're a team,” she said.
One of the team partners is from Central Kansas Foundation, an addiction treatment center. Participants have regular meetings with counselors there to help them learn how to navigate a life without drugs.
“What they have is a disease that we’re learning to get control of and learning how to manage,” said Marie Woodruff, CKF licensed clinical addiction counselor.
Part of that includes maintaining employment, which sometimes requires a lot of understanding and patience on an employers’ side.
“Their employers are buying in and saying, ‘You know what, we know it's going to take some time. We need to be a little flexible,’” Woodruff said. “We've had a couple of young men, that by all rights, should have been it, but their employers know they're good people. That support has meant a lot to them because some of them have had to do sanctions. They've been embarrassed, but they've stayed in there, which speaks pretty highly of not only our individuals in drug court, but their employers too.”
While some of the drug court participants turn a lot of their attention to work to keep themselves occupied, there are many other parts of life they need to learn about.
Lisa Hamilton, is a risk reduction specialist who gives and coordinates classes for vocational rehab, relationships, recreation and leisure.
“These individuals are taking classes with Lisa that helped them with their self-esteem that helped them get back into society,” Sexton said.
In her role, Hamilton taps into resources throughout the community. It could mean helping one person get dental or medical care; another might need help with disability paperwork, filling out job applications or finding housing.
By having everyone working as a team and hearing their interactions and thoughts about each client, Sexton gets to see those who come before him through a different lens. Because of where he sits in the process, in the courtroom, he doesn’t always see what is going on behind the scenes.
“These (team members) see so much … the fact that they are able to come to the table every day, with the good attitudes that they have and the patience that they have is phenomenal,” he said. “It's been a wonderful experience for me coming in to see this.”
Another key player on the team is law enforcement. Rona Larson, drug court coordinator, said she has seen a shift in attitude with their clients in how they view law enforcement.
“Clients would just kind of avoid the sheriff's department and the (police department) but now they come over and they say ‘hi.’ They're talking with law enforcement and they're learning to trust law enforcement,” Larsons said. “Before they would not ever talk to Assistant Chief [Jason] Wilkins, but now they'll come over or they're wanting to talk to them.”
Wilkins said being part of the team has also opened his eyes to what goes on after a person is arrested.
“To see what everybody else at the table can offer these individuals to help with the addiction has been astounding to me,” he said. “The synergy that exists within this group is very, very special.”
A family affair
When a person enters an intensive rehabilitation program like drug court, family becomes an important piece of recovery. Parents, spouses, children — they’ve all been affected by addiction.
“We have referrals to Geared Up Dads; we have Strengthening Families; we have programs that we absolutely will refer people to, to make it a family affair,” Womochil said.
Family members will also sometimes attend drug court with their relatives to give them that added support.
“We also work with St. Francis, who's the private contractor for the foster care system,” Phipps said. “We do have a set of parents in our program whose children are in (Department of Children and Families) custody. St. Francis will come to the table and be a part of that.”
Through the program participants start to see how family is not just about blood. Cheyenne Hogan, who lost both of her parents when she was 19 years old, said Sexton is a father figure to her. As they move through the five phases of drug court, they also start mentoring each other and a non-blood family bond is formed.
When the team watches the participants overcome the substance abuse that has had a stranglehold on their lives, they know their efforts are paying off.
“There's a conversation that I had with one of our participants who is doing exceedingly well,” Sexton said. “I looked at him at one time and I said, ‘You know, you're a really good person.’ And his response was, ‘I always have been.’ That spoke volumes to me because these are people. They're not dregs of society, they have a disease and that doesn’t make them bad people. They're good people and their goodness is there but the disease is just running their lives.”
