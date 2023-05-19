This is part five of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
Drug addiction affects more than just the substance abuser. It involves their families and communities. The benefits of a program like drug court spreads into all corners of society. As the Dickinson County Drug Court prepares to graduate its first successes, the team of professionals who helped make that happen can see the fruits of their efforts.
“I think the payoff is worth it,” said Jamie Womochil, community corrections intensive supervision officer. “It's our community. Why would we not want to give back to our community. I mean, I live in this community. So obviously I want to make sure it's safe and I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can for this community.”
Often, people who are addicted to drugs will find themselves embroiled in the justice system, which can lead to prison. However, there is not enough bed space to lock them all up, and it wouldn’t affect the root of the problem.
“We can't build enough prisons to house individuals with methamphetamine addiction,” said Judge Ben Sexton. “So, you have the state coming back and saying, ‘You need to start doing this more local.’ You see more and more stuff coming back downhill.”
Communities are simply not equipped with the ability to build and operate all the jail space, if they were to lock up everyone whose only crime is drug use. It costs an average of $100 per day to keep someone in prison whereas treatment is about $8 a day, Sexton said. There are 14 people going through drug court, if they were all sent to prison, it would cost taxpayers $1,400 a day and when they were released, they would go right back to the lives that led to their addiction.
Local justice systems are finding new ways to fix the problem rather than just putting a Band-Aid on it. Across the country, communities are developing targeted courts such as veteran court and one focused on people arrested for driving under the influence.
“There's family courts now that we're looking into,” Sexton said. “There's one right over the border in Oklahoma, where you have this same wraparound philosophy to help these people. More and more of these programs are coming back to the local level, it’s up to that community to take care of.
Is it worth it?
Members of the Dickinson County Drug Court team were asked if their efforts were worth it; if the people in drug court were worth their time. The response was an overwhelming and passionate affirmation.
“Everybody has potential,” said Rona Larson, drug court coordinator. “Everybody is worth the time given to them and the support and love that they can be the best person that they can be.”
They know they cannot always help everyone. But those who are in the program are ready to kick their addiction, they just need some help.
“It's bigger than the person because you're also talking family,” Sexton said. He had seen the drug court participants in his courtroom many times before the program started. And now he is part of their recovery process. “We have an individual that never had a job, hadn't ever worked — zero and just to see the empowerment that that individual has to go out and get a job and then start doing things that they never have before. Now, that's a family unit that has a chance that didn't have a chance before, so it's bigger than just the person you’re affecting. We're affecting families.”
When parents are addicted, their issues become the child’s.
Sending the parent to prison doesn’t help break the hold drugs have on the family because they are not getting treatment. There is a period of mandatory sobriety while they are locked up but nothing that helps the person get to the root of their addiction.
“They're not getting their therapy. They're not getting the medications,” Larson said. “It is impacting those kids as well if a parent goes to prison. Keeping them out here and learning how to be sober and have that support, you're making them the best person that they possibly can be, and that's going to show to the kids and then hopefully those children don't come into our system.”
Participants are encouraged to invite their family members to drug court. It gives parents who had all but given up on their child a reason to be proud of them; it gives children a chance to see the struggles their parents are going through and healing from.
“Recently some of the participants brought their children,” said Lisa Hamilton, risk reduction specialist. “I think for a child to see their parent, who they may be aware has an issue, and hear the praise that they receive from Judge Sexton for their accomplishments, and even seeing them phase up to make progress in this process — it does a lot of good for those young people. It also makes the clients very proud of their hard work and effort to have it displayed in that way.”
The people whom the team works with are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters. They all have their own stories about what led them to where they are. For some, drugs were a way to escape childhood trauma, for others it was a continuation of a family cycle.
Addiction isn’t always about the illegal substances either, anyone can become addicted to legally prescribed pain killers after a surgery.
“This is our society and these are community members,” said Sarah Ikena, Dickinson County Attorney. “These are people that have value and worth. Every single one of us has some connection to drug addiction or substance abuse within our families within our communities.”
With drug court, team members have the aspiration to help people break the cycle of addiction rather than watching them serve a life sentence, one conviction a time. And the clients have the drive to turn their lives around.
“You can't just go out and put a Band-Aid on one thing and think you're gonna heal the whole wound,” Sexton said. “It takes a concerted effort of attacking it from above hopefully every way that we can to help that individual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.