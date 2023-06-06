EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part six of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
She was just striking out on her own as an adult — a time when having parental support is important; a time when young people look to the future and dream big. But the death of her mother to lung cancer in June 2012 derailed Cheyenne Hogan’s aspirations.
“I started drinking that summer,” Hogan said. “I'm was a mama's girl and felt like, if I can't have my mom, I'm gonna start drinking. I was drinking, popping pills. I kept to myself. I was like, ‘You know what, I'm done, done with life.”
Before she could even contemplate mourning in a healthy way, her father died. Two months after her mother from the same disease.
Hogan, was 19 at the time and for the next decade she turned to alcohol to ease the pain of her parents’ death.
“I was surviving,” she said. “I was thriving actually; then I met the wrong people. I got into drugs and it led me down to where I’m couch surfing from place to place, I’m between jobs and I just didn’t want to give anything. I just wanted to give up.”
She was using marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol. Then one day in May 2020 her boyfriend brought her some meth.
“He’s like, ‘do you want to try this? I won’t make you do it,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’ll try it once.’”
Once wasn’t enough. At first Hogan started slow, but her usage steadily increased. It went from every other week, to weekly. Eventually drugs became part of her daily life and her way of trying to cope with a string of losses starting with her boyfriend in a traffic accident in February 2021.
The crash was a head-on collision attributed to drugs, something Hogan had a hard time believing at the time.
“He would never put himself in a car with his kids when he was under the influence,” she said. “But his best friend was telling me he did smoke before he took his kids. He fell asleep at the wheel when he was driving and it just kills me to know he did. When I got the news of it, I was in denial like, no, he would never do that. But yeah, he died falling asleep at the wheel.”
With meth the adrenaline is rushing and people are awake for days in row, she said. But when they stop and start coming down, all they want to do is sleep. There were times she was awake three days straight, then asleep nonstop for two.
“It takes a toll on your body,” she said. “I’m still struggling to get a normal sleeping schedule.”
A month after her boyfriend died, her two-year-old nephew died. The child was born with a hole in his pulmonary artery. He and Hogan had a special and close bond, losing him was devastating.
Before the end of the year death visited again — this time taking her best friend to a meth overdose. By then drugs were the only way Hogan knew to exist and bury the pain of loss.
She moved in with her now-ex fiancé and the drugs completely took over.
“It was from sunup to sundown, anyway, anywhere it didn’t matter when or where we smoked, all day all night,” she said. “He was supporting our habit, I was supporting our habit because I was working in a nursing home job. I lost two jobs in a year because I was (urine analysis) tested and it was hot. I lost my house, my job and I was just losing control over my life.”
Enough it enough
Hogan’s wake-up call came when her body wasn’t responding to the meth the way it did when she first started. In the beginning, she smoked the drug. Eventually it didn’t make her high anymore. So, she started eating it, then snorting it.
“I told myself and I told my ex-boyfriend that if I ever have to rely on the needle, that’s when I quit because I am too pretty to have track marks; I am to pretty to do that to myself,” she said.
What she wasn’t seeing though was the years of use were already taking a tool on her body. She wasn’t eating, wasn’t drinking water — she lost 60 pounds; her eyes and cheeks were sunken in, her blood pressure soared and her heart was racing.
But the thought of using a needle terrified her, and not just because of the track marks it would leave.
“People will know if you're using because you're wearing long sleeves,” she said. “I hate wearing jackets or long sleeves because I like showing off my tattoos. I've seen people that use needles forever and the marks on them — it's embarrassing, it's disgusting. I’d rather smoke 100 bowls within an hour and never shoot up. I'm afraid if I were to shoot up I'm gonna miss my vein or I could kill myself right then and there because I don't know how to administrate it the right way.”
She knew it was time to quit, but knowing and being able to are two different things.
Almost one year ago, In May 2022, a seemingly bad thing happened — she was pulled over by the police and was charged with possession of meth. No one wants a drug charge, but that was the day she started down a different path, even though she didn’t know it at the time.
Six months later she was busted again — in her motel room.
This time when she went to court it was different. She was introduced to the drug court program.
Now at 30 years old, she is picking up the pieces of a life that fell apart. She is learning new coping skills. When the memories flood back instead of turning to drugs or alcohol she attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings, journals, or walks.
“Walking relaxes me,” she said. “I can pray or meditate when walking. I can just soak in the air and just calm down.”
On Sundays she goes to the greenhouse at Cedar House, an addiction recovery center for women.
“You go in there so mad and angry and when you walk out you're like a whole new person,” she said. “That's my go to place, my safe haven.”
Patti O’Malley, founder of The Cedar House, said the greenhouse pulls several areas of recovery into one space.
“There is physical health,” O’Malley said. “Just working in that green space especially during the winter – a lot of these women live in basement apartment, there’s a lot of darkness; you get into the greenhouse and suddenly you’re in good oxygen, warmth in the winter and you’re in community with other people who are struggling through the same things you are.”
Another component to the greenhouse is art, which helps give a voice to women who have suffered trauma.
“We do a lot of talk therapy in recovery,” O’Malley said “Art touches what words can’t.”
Reaching goals
Drug court put Hogan on a curfew and helped her set goals, which she is meeting. In March she started a new job, and moved into her own apartment. As she starts seeing hope for a bright future, she is also learning that people who she encountered from the time she was arrested to now, care about her.
When she started in the program, she said it took a couple of months to realize the people involved were not looking down on her, they were not there to belittle or shun her. They wanted to help.
“Every Wednesday I go (to drug court) and show them my progress,” she said. “The judge, he's like a father. I can go in there and be like, ‘Hey, this is what I'm doing today, and I can show him my improvement, my progress. It's just reassuring that I have these adults in my life that will play a part in each chapter of my life. I have two officers, I have a therapist counselor — role models I can look up to that want to see me succeed and be more than what I was a year ago.”
Sometimes it is still difficult. Days when the emotions run deep there is always that thought that the drugs can numb her. But feeling physically and emotionally better keeps her focused. She was 75 days sober in March.
“My mental health is still rocky but I can handle it better now,” she said.
She has allowed herself to dream again and set goals. She plans to revive her career as a nurse or work as an advocate for women going through the same obstacles she’s been through.
“I want to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice,” she said.
And in the next few years she hopes to be joined on her journey by her best friend, her former fiancé. He’s been sober a little longer than she has, but they both need to focus on themselves for a while. So, she broke up with him.
For now, Hogan’s focus is staying clean and moving forward in a life free of addiction.
“I'm moving in the right direction,” she said. “We talk about inner peace and being rewarded. I'm being rewarded with a job and apartment, these classes that gives me inner peace knowing I did all this by myself.”
