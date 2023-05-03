Editor’s Note: This is part three of an eight-part series of stories looking at Dickinson County’s drug court and a few of the personal stories of addiction and recovery. Drug court is a program designed to help people kick addiction and reclaim their lives.
To be eligible to participate in Dickinson County Drug Court a person must first meet several criteria including a drug and alcohol evaluation and a risk needs assessment.
“We have to have those two things done before we can even accept you into the program,” said Chrysann Phipps, director of Community Corrections. “Through the alcohol and drug evaluation, we're looking at need — if you have a need for drug and alcohol treatment. And then the risk needs assessment, we're looking at if you’re at high risk … to reoffend. We have to have those two things done before we can accept you into drug court.”
Usually, the first drug court team member a drug or alcohol offender encounters is a member of law enforcement. After someone is arrested on drug-related charges, they start going through the normal criminal proceedings. However, if they are a candidate for drug court, they will waive their preliminary hearing, said Sarah Ikena, Dickinson County Attorney.
“They’ll go in front of Judge (Ben) Sexton for arraignment, enter a plea, have sentencing and be placed into probation and the drug court program,” she said.
Two things every participant has in common is a substance addiction and a desire to get clean. Some have been on probation nearly for years. They’ve been in and out of jail and are no stranger to the courtroom or the back of a patrol vehicle.
Jason Wilkins, Abilene assistant police chief, said police officers see the effects of addiction on the street level and in the home every day. His officers often return to the same house or arrest the same people over and over, and they see the residual effects that seep beyond the user.
“Addiction plays a huge role, not only for the individual but for our entire community,” Wilkins said. “Addiction can lead to domestic issues at home. It can lead to an increase in property crime as a means of supporting your addiction. It can lead to an increase in violent crimes. It can lead to children of those addicted individuals having behavior issues at school that we as law enforcement have to deal with. If we can help suppress addiction in our community, it's a win for not only the individual but for all of Abilene.”
Getting over their distrust of law enforcement and the justice system is one of the hurdles people with addiction must clear. Doing that goes hand-in-hand with personal accountability and learning that it is not an officer’s fault if they are caught with drugs.
“When they come into this program there's a mistrust of us, because they don't know what our intention is in this program,” said Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. “It’s like, are we doing curfew checks to check up on them to arrest them for something else, but as the program progresses, and they start realizing there's a trust level there — then the program starts to blossom. It truly does.”
Davis and the other team members said while they are dedicated to helping the clients, it is the participants that are doing the work.
“There's a lot of work on their part. We can't discount that at all,” Davis said. “They've got to buy in, and they've got to do the work and once they do that it's a success.”
Recovery one step at a time
Once offered a spot in drug court, an offender must be ready to take control of their lives. Often, they start out with low self-esteem, distrust of the system and apprehension but have reached a point where they know they have one last opportunity.
For some, there was a grand wake-up call — an accident, a heart attack, a realization that more and more drugs were needed to produce a high, they couldn’t look themselves in the mirror.
Piece-by-piece, the drug court team leads them through the steps to tackle every issue involved in their lives, which effect their drug or alcohol use. Each treatment plan is specialized to the individual and recorded in a notebook, which they bring to every drug court date. The book keeps track of every Narcotics Anonymous or Alcohol anonymous meetings they attended, and every probation meeting, and treatment session. The team consults with one another about the best course of action and during drug court Judge Sexton gives the client instruction on what their next course of action is to get through to the next of the five-phase of the program.
“We’re instilling self-worth in our clients that we're working with,” said Mariah Calovich, behavioral health liaison. “They start out not having, maybe even an inkling of self-worth. And by seeing that they can be successful in putting these challenges in front of them and they're just chopping down each (task) that Judge Sexton gives them. Seeing this little fire ignite in them — it’s just an amazing process to see.”
Breaking, sometimes decades-long, addiction isn’t easy. Sometimes they stumble, but one tenant of drug court is to be honest. Sometimes they are caught because of a urine analysis test result, other times they admit they stumbled.
Brad Pavek was going on two months sober when he stumbled in March.
“I drank a beer. I didn’t think it was a big deal, but we’re fixing to find out how big of a deal it was here in a minute,” he said shortly before going into the weekly drug court.
Going from one extreme to another — using drugs daily to nothing at all, people can expect to mess up from time to time, he said.
“But they keep you in check and keep you going,” Pavek said. “We got a whole team in here on our side but now if you use them or not is up to you.”
When a participant slips up, the team discusses potential sanctions, which the judge hands down. Sanctions can range from a verbal warning from the judge, a written assignment, or being put back a phase to house arrest or even jail.
When it was Pavek’s turn to approach Sexton, he told him he had slipped up and drank a beer. The judge acknowledged that everyone is human, mistakes happen and one discretion will not define him.
“Sometimes they may stumble and fall a few steps back,” Calovich said. “We're not there to capitalize on their failures. We're here to help pick them up and brush them off, and give them the tools that they need to be successful, whatever those tools may be for each individual.”
For Pavek, Sexton asked a team member to get him set up in a class, which could help him work through the emotional issue that led him to drink.
“In the courses I facilitate, we use the Courage to Change curriculum, which is a cognitive behavioral education program,” said Lisa Hamilton, risk reduction specialist. “The research shows that how an individual thinks about a situation influences the way that they feel, and then it influences their decision making that results in that behavior.”
Participation in the classes gives the clients an opportunity to stop and think about where they stand and what led them to where they are. It gives them the tools to know how and what to consider when making decisions.
“We want them to make positive change, so that they can move beyond supervision and thrive in their life after (drug court),” Hamilton said.
More than a 30-day program
It takes more than 30 days to kick an addiction that has a tight grip. Patti O’Malley, founder of The Cedar House, a women’s sober living home, said 30 days is a fraction of what it takes to break the chain of addiction. Drug Court participants have a better chance of meeting the goal of sobriety because it is a long-term program.
“The key to success is sticking with the addict and trying to get them to reintegrate into society in the long term,” O’Malley said. “We think it all has to be done in 30 days, that was all designed by the insurance companies. The insurance company says you have 30 days so everyone develops a 30-day program but that is just the beginning of putting a life back together again.”
Thirty days just isn’t enough. Drugs don’t only have psychological and emotional holds on a person. Sometimes there is a physical component. Quitting can lead to withdrawals, which can in some situations be deadly. Central Kansas Foundation, an addiction treatment center helps evaluate clients to determine if a residential treatment facility is warranted or if the person can go through an intensive outpatient program, said Marie Woodruff, licensed clinical addition counselor.
“When I do the treatment here in Dickinson County … I see patients in my office (or) in a zoom session, which is a group session that’s six to nine hours a week,” she said. “I spend a lot of time with these folks.”
Team members also have arrangements with Heartland Clinic in Abilene and Konza in Junction City to help if a client needs any form of medical care.
“We are looking holistically at everything,” said Rona Larson, drug court coordinator.
No one is immune
Drug or alcohol addiction can strike anyone at any time. There’s a philosophy that says everybody has one foot in a ditch and one on the road, Sexton said.
“There's not a lot that separates anybody on this team from those people there,” he said. “They had bad breaks, bad circumstances, the way that the cards were drawn at the beginning of their lives.”
For some people who are addicted, it started with just one experiment or just trying meth to see what it was like. With fentanyl now on the streets of Abilene, the fear of not just addiction, but overdose death has increased.
“It just takes such a tiny, tiny little bit,” Woodruff said. “Think about it — two little grains of salt, how tiny that is, that is enough to take the life of a pretty good-sized person. It's available everywhere and it's killing kids. We've had some young people here in our immediate proximity who have lost their lives — in a heartbeat, their life is over.”
Sexton said it’s likely that most of the drug court participants know at least two or three people who have succumbed to and overdose.
“Everybody around this table can tell you a story about someone they’ve lost just in drug court going on at this time,” Sexton said. “I think these individuals in drug court, there’s been at least two or three family members that have passed away from an overdose. I lost a nephew to an unintentional overdose to fentanyl. His name is Luke Baumgartner. He is a daily inspiration.”
With drug court having team members who deal with many different aspects of drug use and addiction, they all get a broader view of the problem. As Sexton started learning more about what is now coined the “dirty 30,” which are synthetic fentanyl pills designed to look like pharmaceutical oxycodone, he had question.
“I asked law enforcement … how is it that you can have four or five pills in the same batch, four won’t kill you but that one will,” he said. “The way they explained it is this — if you have vegetables on a sheet, and you're going to salt and pepper them, some of those vegetables are going to get more salt and more pepper. This is not a scientific method when these people are making these drugs. So, you may have one pill out of the same batch loaded with fentanyl and you may have one that hardly has any. These kids out there that are doing this; it's Russian Roulette every single time they take a pill because you have no idea.”
Then there are also people with addictions who first got hooked on prescription medications due to something innocent. When they could no longer get enough meds from their doctor, they turn to the streets.
One common thought among all the team members was not to judge the people going through drug court or who get arrested.
“The people in jail aren't bad people,” Davis said. “They're actually decent people and they just have had different opportunities and different paths that they choose in their life that lead them to where they're at. Who's to say I wouldn't be in that same situation if I didn't have the same opportunities and decisions I've made. I believe the majority of these people want to kick their drug addiction.”
