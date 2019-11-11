Southern part of county votes ‘no’ to continue tax for 10 more years
Dickinson County Commissioners were pleased that county voters approved continuing the 1/2 percent sales tax during the Nov. 5 general election to fund road and bridge projects for a period of 10 years.
The measure passed by a vote of 1,616 yes to 1,117 no.
But not everyone in the county was onboard. Many residents in the southern part — including the city of Herington — voted down the measure.
Commissioner Ron Roller, who represents the southern section of the county, apologized to his constituents during Thursday’s meeting for not “communicating better” when explaining the need for the sales tax question.
“It looks like I wasn’t doing a very good job representing the southern part. The sales tax is pretty important to Dickinson County to maintain its roads and share the expense with new folks coming in,” Roller said.
“We tried. We made a couple calls to Herington and those areas there to talk about the sales tax,” Roller said. “We hope we can get to communicating a little better.”
While the reason for the no vote in Herington is unknown, the city already has one of the highest combined city/county/state sales tax rates in the area at 10.5 percent.
In comparison, the combined sales tax rate for Abilene is 8.75 percent, while Chapman’s is 9 percent.
During Thursday’s meeting, County Administrator Brad Homman expressed thanks to Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf and the county leadership group. In recent weeks the group has been meeting with clubs and organizations countywide to talk about the special sales tax and projects that have been completed with the money generated.
“They obviously were able to educate a lot of people and it paid off,” Homman said.
County voters first approved the tax in 2014 for a period of five years. It would have sunset in April 2020 if it had not been approved last week.
When the commission first decided to ask voters to approve a tax for road and bridge repairs, members felt a sales tax was the logical choice, since it is paid by people purchasing goods and services in Dickinson County, rather than placing the entire burden on property owners.
Bridge replacement timeline
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked if passage of the special sales tax would speed up replacement of the Fair Road bridge south of Talmage.
The bridge moved to the top of the to-do list when a hole formed in the decking earlier this year after it was damaged by oversized vehicles, heavy loads and corrosion caused by road salt used in winter to melt ice.
Homman said the timeline to replace the bridge remains the same. It is a project that has to be done.
“We proceeded on that (replacement), assuming the sales tax would pass, but knowing if it didn’t we would have to do it (replace the bridge) anyhow,” Homman said. “We didn’t have a lot of choices unless you wanted to close the road and we didn’t figure that was an option.”
Engineers and other planners currently are working on geology and other preliminary reports.
“It will still be sometime next spring on the same time schedule. We anticipate bids going out sometime around the first of the year,” Homman added.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said it was “obvious” the commission would replace the bridge — which is expected to cost about $900,000 — with or without the sales tax; however, it would have had to decide what other projects had to be delayed or deferred.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
