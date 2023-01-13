Abilene’s Rivendell Bookstore has changed hands. Co-founder and now-former owner Marilyn Thurlow transferred ownership of the shop to longtime manager Lisa Smegal as of Jan. 1.
The ownership transfer has been in the works since July 2022, but has been the plan for both Thurlow and Smegal for much longer.
“In a way, it’s always been the plan for the last seven years that I would take over,” Smegal said.
She said she is happy to have the chance to take over the store.
Smegal said that customers won’t notice many changes in their experience — gift cards from prior to the change in ownership will still be honored and the store credit system will remain the same. But over time she will implement changes she feels will be positive for the bookstore. The store’s hours will remain the same for now but could increase in the future. Smegal would like to make space for to sell vintage/antique books and the work of local artists and creators in the future. Smegal has plans to start an Etsy shop to sell crafts made out of books. These book-based crafts will also be available in-store in Abilene. The store’s phone number has been updated to 785-571-5001. She wants to bring back online ordering and increase the number of in-store events. Smegal would also like to found a nonprofit branch of the bookstore to help with literacy and promote books in the Abilene community.
“That’s kind of my goal is to be able to use the bookstore to do more in the community and for the community,” Smegal said. “You don’t get into selling books to become rich, you know? I’m not really a money-driven person anyway, so it’s not like I want to make a whole bunch of money off of it. I really would like to have the bookstore doing better so I can do more for the community and donate more to other community organizations and make sure that kids have books that want books and things like that.”
The nonprofit aspect of the store is a long way off, she said.
“Right now, I’m just trying to get my footing on being a business owner, because I had never really had aspirations of being a business owner. So I figure once I get that kind of figured out, then I can start figuring out the nonprofit thing because that’s a whole other big cluster of things you’ve got to learn and hoops to jump through and regulations and everything else. But that’s my big plan is to do more online and maybe offer some things we haven’t offered in the past and try to get the nonprofit part of it going.”
She’s still trying to wrap her mind around the fact that the bookstore really does belong to her now.
“I’m kind of looking forward to that point where it does sink in that this is mine and I can do what I want and make things happen,” Smegal said. “I’m looking forward to being able to try and implement some ideas that I’ve had for a while. But I also have to be really cautious and make sure that I don’t try and do too much at once and then end up overloading myself and messing it all up.”
She takes things day by day. Challenges include getting accounts switched over and worries about the state of the economy.
“At the end of the day, what I sell is a luxury item,” Smegal said. “Now of course, there are plenty of people that are going to say books are not a luxury item, they are a necessity and fully agree — books are a necessity. But you can feed that necessity at your local library — which people absolutely should do. But what is in my store is a luxury item and so I kind of worry that with the economy going the way it is, I (might not be able to) keep the store self-sustaining because people are going to be wanting to spend less money on luxury items. So that’s my biggest worry — the state of the economy.”
Smegal has hope, however.
She said she has a long track record of improving the store and keeping it self-sustaining.
“I know what I’m doing when it comes to selling books … I don’t really have that concern of ‘am I going to be able to do this,’” Smegal said. “I know I can do it. It’s more a matter of, am I going to be able to do this with the economy going the way it’s going? So that’s my biggest worry, honestly.”
She said she considers herself fortunate to have the support of her family, friends, her one employee and of the Abilene community at large.
“If it wasn’t for the support of the community, I would not have been able to make this happen … I’ve never really lived anyplace before that I felt like I was part of a community,” Smegal said. “Here, I definitely feel like I’m part of a community. Being at the bookstore has helped me meet people and make connections and become friends with people. And without the community support, I would not be taking over the store and be able to do what I’ve been doing.”
