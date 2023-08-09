Congratulations to the Riordan Family from Solomon State Bank in Solomon for receiving the Century of Family Banking award. The prestigious award celebrates the 100 years the Riordan family has served the banking industry.
Timothy T. Riordan began the family’s banking tradition in approximately 1910 when he began working at the Solomon National Bank, being previously employed at The Niles State Bank, located approximately seven miles northwest of Solomon. Over the years, T.T. Riordan held the title of either president or chairman until his passing in 1963. T.T. Riordan was very instrumental in bringing the D.S. & O. Rural Electric Cooperative to Solomon in the 1930’s through a contact he had made while working at the Niles State Bank.
Timothy’s son, Richard D. Riordan served from 1951 to 1978 as President. Richard’s wife, Julie Riordan served from 1978-2005 as President then Director. David R. Riordan, Richard and Julie’s son, served from 1973-2017 as president and is currently a director. Dennis J. Riordan, Richard and Julie’s son, has served since 1978, currently as vice president and CEO.
Solomon State Bank is one of the oldest financial institutions in Central Kansas. It was chartered and opened for business at 126 W. Main in Solomon, Kansas June 22, 1905 by a group of Salina businessmen with Frank Hageman serving as the first president of the bank. On June 28, 1910, the Solomon State Bank converted to the Solomon National Bank. On Sept. 3, 1927, The Solomon National Bank acquired The Citizens State Bank located at 139 W. Main, Solomon, Kansas. On April 15, 1970, The Solomon National Bank converted back to a State Bank and has remained so since that time. A branch bank was opened in Abilene in January of 1990 and a branch opened in Salina in September of 1996.
When asked about the Bank’s success through the years, the Riordans’ response was, “it can be attributed to good customers and loyal employees.”
Congratulations to the Riordan family for receiving the Century of Family Banking Award and for their 100 years of service to the banking industry.
