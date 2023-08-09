Congratulations to the Riordan Family from Solomon State Bank in Solomon for receiving the Century of Family Banking award. The prestigious award celebrates the 100 years the Riordan family has served the banking industry. 

Timothy T. Riordan began the family’s banking tradition in approximately 1910 when he began working at the Solomon National Bank, being previously employed at The Niles State Bank, located approximately seven miles northwest of Solomon. Over the years, T.T. Riordan held the title of either president or chairman until his passing in 1963. T.T. Riordan was very instrumental in bringing the D.S. & O. Rural Electric Cooperative to Solomon in the 1930’s through a contact he had made while working at the Niles State Bank. 

 

