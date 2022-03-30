Dickinson County Road and Bridge Department employee Curtis Rider was honored Friday, March 25 for his 21 years working for the county.
Co-workers and others gathered at the county shop for a retirement reception where Dickinson County Commissioner Ron Roller presented Rider with a gift.
Roller said that he and the commission, as well as the citizens, appreciated Rider’s dedication to the county.
Roller also said he knows the department has a tough job with all the different things they deal with on a daily basis and thanked Rider for his part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.