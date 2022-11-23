Karysa Reyer

Heartland Health Care Clinic (HHCC) is pleased to announce that Karysa Reyer will be the new Director of Heartland Health Care Clinic on November 28, 2022.

Working in healthcare was never what Reyer imagined for herself. As a young woman she found her passion was more in journalism and editing. However, she soon found out how rewarding it could be working with people, “The positive affect you can have on someone’s life can make it all worth it, especially on the tough days,” she said. One might say that her very first job at 15 years old, working at Bankes Drug Store, helped steer her into healthcare. Even though she was running the old soda fountain shop that was located in the back of the store, the customer population probably consisted of several patients just leaving their doctor’s appointment coming in to pick up their prescriptions. Keeping her on the track for healthcare, while still in high school and after working at Bankes, Reyer found herself working in the kitchen at Village Manor.

 

