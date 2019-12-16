The Dickinson County Retired School Personnel Association will provide a $500 incentive scholarship for a college student who has been graduated from one of the Dickinson County high schools and has teaching potential.
This student must be enrolled at a four-year accredited Kansas university or college in the School of Education and have achieved a junior or senior status for the 2020 fall semester.
The award will be based upon character, academic scholarship, teacher potential and need. Applications must be in by June 10, and the selection will be announced for the award by July 10.
Interested students may contact any of the following for applications: their high school guidance counselors or websites, the School of Education office at their university or college, or the DCRSP Scholarship Chairperson, Renee Kerbs, 903 N. Brady, Abilene, KS 67410.
