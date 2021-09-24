Starting on Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a mill and overlay on K-15 that includes both Dickinson and Clay counties.
Work on K-15 will extend north about 23 miles from the K-15/K-18 East junction to the south city limits of Clay Center.
Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one lane of traffic through construction. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.
APAC-Kansas Inc. of Hutchinson is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $3.12 million project to be completed in November, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
