Abilene residents who have not responded to the 2020 Census are encouraged to do so at my2020census.gov.
“It’s not too late to complete your 2020 Census,” said Jane Foltz, Abilene city manager.
As of June 14, 2020, only 69% of Abilene residents self-reported they have completed the 2020 Census compared to Dickinson County’s self-response rate of 65% and the Kansas self-response rate of 65.3%.
“It’s great we are above the state average, but we want to make sure everyone is counted,” Foltz said. “Many areas of program funding are based on population and we want Abilene accurately represented.”
Of the Abilene’s 69% self-response rate, 32.8% completed the census online.
Residents are encouraged to visit my2020census.gov to complete their 2020 Census.
