In the trees of Brown Park, residents came out in groups to participate in Abilene’s first disc golf tournament on Saturday. The event coordinator Raymond Brown recently moved to Abilene and wanted to bring one his favorite sports to the town.
“I’ve been playing disc golf on and off since 1999,” Brown said. “I’m currently a member of the prodigy discs battalion team, which sponsors military members.”
Even as the new kid, Brown found support from the community immediately for the event and can’t wait to create more competitions in the future.
“I got a lot of support from the community,” Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of local sponsors that reached out, kicked in some money so that we could make this event happen today and it’s been a great experience.”
The unofficial scores from Saturday listed first place winners in each category on the Professional Disc Golf Association website: Open - Aaron Hieb, Advanced - Kirby Boehm, Amateur Masters Men 40+ - Damen Warkentin, Amateur Masters Women 40+ - Michele Johnson, Amateur Masters 50+ - Jared Ink, Intermediate - Bill Finke, Recreational Men - Lucas Bakken, Recreational Women - Ashley Zalesny and Junior - Calum Johson.
To those wanting to learn how to play disc golf for future tournaments, Brown says anyone who can walk, can play the game.
Intermediate player, Benji King, shared his main advice to those wanting to learn how to play is to “just have fun, first and secondly, start slow and practice your form.”
A short history on disc golf: Inventor Ed Headrick created and patented both the frisbee in 1966 and the disc golf pole hole in 1975. Headrick gained the label Father of Disc Golf due to his inventions. By 1975, disc golfers and frisbee players from all over created the World Frisbee Championships. In the following summer of 1976, Headrick created the Professional Disc Golf Association and invited the top players in the country to pay $10 for a lifetime membership. Shifting to 44 years late in 2020, PDGA has 71,016 active members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.