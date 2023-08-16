For the second consecutive week the Dickinson County Commissioners heard from several residents speaking their opinions on the proposed Hope Ridge wind project.
For about 40 minutes of the nearly-one-hour-long Aug. 10 meeting, opponents and supporters of the wind farm gave their views in a conversation that is evoking strong emotions across the county.
The 95 square-mile wind farm is listed on Enel Green as under development. However, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said no one from Enel has approached county officials. For the project to become reality the company needs the county to issue it conditional use permits.
“There is not a specific deadline,” Peterson said in response to one person’s question. “We have not had an official application although Enel is reaching out and has people who have signed contracts but it has to go before planning and zoning.”
He said it is unlikely it will come in front of the commission this year, but it eventually will unless Enel were to decide to pull the plug on the project.
County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf also pointed out that before any final decision is made there will be public hearings.
“Anyone within the scope of the area will receive notification of the public hearings,” she said.
In response to a question about whether the residents could vote on it, Dockendorf said the state has put the responsibility to make the final decision on county commissions.
“That’s why we have a planning and zoning board who can make a recommendation to the county commission,” she said. “They can put conditions upon the permits and the county commission can also do that.”
Commissioners approved a letter of support for the Abilene Smoky Valley Railroad. Dockendorf said the ASVRR has identified a grant and written support from the commission can work in their favor.
“As we all know the Smoky Valley Railroad brings in a great deal of tourists to the county and we do appreciate their hard work,” she said.
The grant will go toward funding, among other things, track and terminal infrastructure, operations, ties, switch replacements, and road crossing replacements.
On the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, county commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower on agricultural property near Solomon. Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the CUP at its July 20 meeting.
Timothy Hamilton, planning and zoning administrator, told the commissioners there was no opposition to the proposed 145-foot telecommunications tower, which will include an eight-foot lightning rod.
“This tower will fall below the 200-foot height required for FAA Safety lighting,” he said.
