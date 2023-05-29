Community members have until June 2 to let their voices be heard in regards to the proposed sports complex in Abilene.
Wichita State University is conducting a Sports Complex Feasibility Study and Economic Impact Study for the proposed Sports Complex. As part of the study, they have developed a survey, which will take about 10 minutes to complete.
The survey includes questions about how well people feel that the city used previous special sales tax funds and their level of willingness to pay an additional sales tax for improvements. Other questions are designed to gauge Abilene residents’ potential participation in activities related to the proposed sports complex.
“The survey is a willingness to pay survey,” said Kellee Timbrook, Abilene Parks and Recreation director. “It’s reaching out to the community saying, ‘What are you involved in sports wise? What would you like to see us have? Would you be willing to help pay with that with the sales tax?’ So we kind of get an idea of what direction (to go).”
Whether the feasibility study shows support for a new sports complex or not, improvements are needed at the existing one. A new sports complex would replace the existing sports complex.
“We have to do something with our ball diamonds,” Timbrook said. “We have lights that will fall down in a bad windstorm; our irrigation system needs completely redone, we don't have much of one anymore; the sewer system does not … hold up to evening crowds, let alone a tournament, that's why we have porta potties now.”
Additionally, the fields are not level. The slightest bit of rain renders them unplayable, which causes constant cancellations and rescheduling. Safety is also a factor.
“There’s concrete that’s caving,” she said. “It’s just not ideal to keep going the way we’re going. We just know we have to do something.”
A new sports complex could potentially feature eight artificial turf multi-purpose fields for baseball, softball, soccer, and flag football; outdoor pickleball courts; and adequate concessions and bathrooms. This would allow multiple high school varsity and junior varsity baseball games to be played simultaneously and give Parks and Rec to opportunity to host more tournaments, which translates into more dollars coming into the city.
“We have probably four tournaments booked the summer and if we had playable fields, we would be booked every weekend,” she said. “Our hope is that we can make a multi-use field so that all of our leagues can play on them, adult softball can play on them, we can do soccer and flag football on them. And then we have other kinds of fun programming ideas we could do with them as well.”
People who would like to voice their opinion on the proposed sports complex can find the survey at abilene-ks.civilspace.io/en or pick up a paper copy at the Abilene Community Center, City Hall, or the Abilene Senior Center.
