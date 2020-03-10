An “interrupted residential burglary” led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Solomon man Thursday morning.
Dvonte Johnson is also accused of drug possession in Dickinson County after his Solomon home was searched by Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Solden said a couple living in the 9000 block of Riordan Road were awakened around 5:30 a.m. March 5.
A 19-year-old male woke up and confronted the two males wearing ski masks in the home. Solden said the resident struggled with the two and was able to remove Johnson’s ski mask and recognized him.
He was able to take a .40 caliber gun from one of the intruders. The resident grabbed his owned .22 rifle but it was taken away. As they struggled, they crashed through a glass door. Deputies report the resident had multiple cuts on his feet from the broken glass.
Solden said the rifle of the resident was taken by the intruders while the rifle of the intruders was left at the resident’s home.
Later, as Saline County deputies were returning to the scene, they were tipped off by Dickinson County deputies that Johnson was in the area.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit aided in the arrest of Johnson when he returned to the residence just after 11a.m.
Sheriff Soldan said they are still looking for the other burglar at this time, while Johnson is accused of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, battery and theft.
Before being discovered, Johnson and the other unidentified burglar had moved a Mac computer, leather purse and a 43-inch Vizio TV out of the house and onto the front porch.
Also on Thursday, Dickinson County deputies were granted a search warrant to a house known to have been used by Johnson in Solomon.
During the search, items seized included drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms, according to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.
The sheriff’s department is requesting charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and of controlled substances.
