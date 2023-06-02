Brock Abbey will be Dickinson County attorney

Brock Abbey will be the new Dickinson County attorney. He will replace Sarah Ikena.

 Julie Roller Weeks • Courtesy Photo

The Dickinson County Republican party precinct committee met May 31 and with a 24-4 vote elected Brock Abbey to replace outgoing county attorney Sarah Ikena. 

Ikena was elected by the party one year ago to fulfill the unexpired term of Andrea Purvis when she was appointed to fill a judge vacancy in the 6th Judicial District. Purvis was the elected as county attorney in 2016 and 2020.

 

