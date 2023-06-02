The Dickinson County Republican party precinct committee met May 31 and with a 24-4 vote elected Brock Abbey to replace outgoing county attorney Sarah Ikena.
Ikena was elected by the party one year ago to fulfill the unexpired term of Andrea Purvis when she was appointed to fill a judge vacancy in the 6th Judicial District. Purvis was the elected as county attorney in 2016 and 2020.
Abbey comes to Dickinson County from Salina where he works in the city prosecutor’s office. He is familiar with Dickinson County and had previously worked in the county attorney’s office for a year between 2020 and 2021.
“I’ve been a prosecutor ever since I got out of law school, even before that. Really I’ve been doing this work since 2010,” he said.
As county attorney he sees his responsibility being threefold: community and public safety, looking out for the rights of victims and protecting them, and ensuring the defendant’s rights are afforded to them and they have a fair process.
The public safety and being in a position to help people who are victims is what Abbey said drives his passion for the job.
“Victims a lot of times feel helpless,” he said. “Some of the time the crimes are a victim of are extreme invasions of personal rights and privacy. I just think about the typical burglary case, somebody breaks into your house and that breach of trust and privacy — I can't imagine how a victim feels. I really feel satisfaction from doing this, knowing most people get some sort of justice.”
While Abbey was not in Abilene when the drug court program started, he said he is familiar the concept of the program and supports it.
“I think drug courts are effective for drug addicts and people who want to make that change in their life,” he said. “I think they're a very good program. If you want to consider public funding for that versus incarceration, I think it's a valuable thing for drug addicts.”
Abbey will be in the office Monday afternoon and Tuesday and then full time starting Friday, June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.