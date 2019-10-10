INDIANAPOLIS – Dickinson County Republican Women’s Organization won the national Gold Award for Achievement during the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) 40th Biennial Convention held Sept. 27-29 in Indianapolis.
More than 400 awards were given to clubs which demonstrated excellence in several key areas.
“We were excited to win the Gold Award this year, as it means we are working with women locally, statewide, and nationally to promote Republican ideals,” said county President Laurita Berland.
The NFRW Achievement Awards program is designed to enhance teamwork among members of each club, said NFRW Achievement Awards Chair Linda Smith of Kansas. Using the Achievement Awards worksheet as a guide for planning club activities produces a well-balanced club program. It establishes standards of performance for membership development, campaign activities, community relations, leadership development, programs and club functions.
“We are very pleased that one-third of our clubs, representing 40 states, earned an NFRW Achievement Award this biennium,” Smith said. “It is the culmination of two years of diligent planning and hard work on the part of these club members, and we are proud to honor their efforts.”
Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women’s group in the nation, proudly representing the party that first made it possible for women to vote in the U.S. The NFRW works to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in the cause of good government. Our mission remains to recruit and elect Republican candidates, promote the principles of the Republican Party, educate the public, and inform the media.
